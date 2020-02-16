'Shame on You': Trudeau Under Fire for Bowing Down to Iranian FM a Month After Tehran Crash

A warm handshake between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference sent waves of anger across social media, especially that the meeting comes a month after Iran admitted to shooting down a civilian aircraft killing dozens of Canadians.

A month after 57 Canadians were killed by the #Iran regime missiles as they were on their way home, PM Justin Trudeau has been pictured greeting Iran’s foreign minister Zarif with a smile—and bowing.

It's shamefull. #ukrainianplanecrash #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/DK5Jic6oTw — IranGathering (@IranGathering) February 15, 2020

Many reacted angrily to a short clip showing the two men shaking hands and smiling during the Munich Security Conference held on Friday.

According to some, Trudeau seemed to bow down to the Iranian foreign minister, only a month after Iranian forces "mistakenly" shot down a Ukranian aircraft upon leaving Tehran International airport, killing 175 people, about 60 of whom were Canadian citizens.

Is he meeting the man who shot down a plane and murdered Canadian citizens? — Isaac (@average_joe1984) February 14, 2020

On Twitter, social media users accused the Canadian Prime Minister of dismissing feelings of families of 57 Canadian victims of the Ukranian plane crash and showing "too much respect to a dictator regime that violates human rights, funds terrorism, and kills innocent people."

EVERY CANADIAN NEEDS TO SEE THIS 🔥@JustinTrudeau was just caught on camera bowing down his head in subservience to the same Iranian regime that:



- Just murdered 57 Canadians

- Executes members of the LGBTQ community

- Funds terrorism across the world pic.twitter.com/mkDqCPXear — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) February 14, 2020

Imagine how the victims families feel about it? — Money Trails (@moneytrails) February 14, 2020

In a press conference held later that day, Justin Trudeau responded to a question addressing the outrage over his meeting with Zarif, saying "I made a promise to families in Canada to do everything I could to make sure that they get answers."