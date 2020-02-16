  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. 'Shame on You': Trudeau Under Fire for Bowing Down to Iranian FM a Month After Tehran Cra…

'Shame on You': Trudeau Under Fire for Bowing Down to Iranian FM a Month After Tehran Crash

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published February 16th, 2020 - 07:02 GMT
'Shame on You': Trudeau Under Fire for a Video Showing Him Shaking Hands and 'Bowing Down' to Iranian FM
The meeting comes about a month after Iran admitted to shutting down a civilian aircraft killing dozens of Canadians. (Twitter)

A warm handshake between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference sent waves of anger across social media, especially that the meeting comes a month after Iran admitted to shooting down a civilian aircraft killing dozens of Canadians.

Many reacted angrily to a short clip showing the two men shaking hands and smiling during the Munich Security Conference held on Friday.

According to some, Trudeau seemed to bow down to the Iranian foreign minister, only a month after Iranian forces "mistakenly" shot down a Ukranian aircraft upon leaving Tehran International airport, killing 175 people, about 60 of whom were Canadian citizens.

On Twitter, social media users accused the Canadian Prime Minister of dismissing feelings of families of 57 Canadian victims of the Ukranian plane crash and showing "too much respect to a dictator regime that violates human rights, funds terrorism, and kills innocent people."

In a press conference held later that day, Justin Trudeau responded to a question addressing the outrage over his meeting with Zarif, saying "I made a promise to families in Canada to do everything I could to make sure that they get answers." 


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...