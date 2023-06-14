Shark that ate Russian man had "killed two people last year"

ALBAWABA Russian marine biologist Dmitry Orlov suspects that the tiger shark, which fatally attacked 23-year-old Vladimir Popov last week, had been responsible for the deaths of two tourists last year and was pregnant.

The scientist, who is the founder and CEO of RuDIVE, a company operating in the Red Sea, suspected that the shark had killed tourists last year, as reported by the British newspaper "The Mirror."

#الشروق شاهد نجاح جهود محافظة البحر الأحمر في اصطياد القرش الذي افترس سائح روسي الغردقة بمعاونة الصيادين pic.twitter.com/dfPi5YAkqi — Shorouk News (@Shorouk_News) June 8, 2023

In July of last year, a 68-year-old Austrian tourist named Elisabeth Sauer was snorkeling when she was attacked in the water.

Another victim, a Romanian tourist, was brutally attacked and devoured about 650 feet away.

Orlov stated, "I believe that this tiger shark was pregnant. There was a pregnant tiger shark last year."

The incident involving the Russian tourist occurred at a tourist resort in the city of Hurghada on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

A deadly shark attacked a 23-year-old Russian tourist, tearing him in half in front of his father and the rest of the tourist group present on the beach during this horrifying moment.