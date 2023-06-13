Egypt starts work on mummifying shark after killing Russian man

  1. Home
Published June 13th, 2023 - 10:21 GMT
ABAWABA Egypt starts work on mummifying shark that devoured Russian tourist so it can be displayed in a museum, on Monday. 

The remains of the victim's head, chest, and arms have been removed from the predator's stomach for this purpose, according to Alarabiya.net.

The body parts of Vladimir Popov, 23, who was eaten alive off a beach at an Egyptian resort, have been found inside the shark that was then beaten to death 'in revenge'.

Specialists at the Institute of Marine Sciences and Red Sea Marine Reserves have begun the process of embalming in preparation for placing it in the institute's museum.

The authorities succeeded in extracting half of the Russian tourist's body from the shark's stomach, which includes the head, chest, and arms, while the fishermen managed to retrieve the other half from the sea at the time of the incident.

