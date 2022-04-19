  1. Home
Shock in Lebanon: Brutal Murder of a Pharmacist in Her Workplace

Published April 19th, 2022 - 07:10 GMT
Leila Rizk Mrouj
Pharmacist Leila Rizk was killed in her pharmacy in Mrouj town at the Mount Lebanon Governorate of Lebanon. (Twitter)

Shock has taken over Lebanon's online community after news of a pharmacist found dead in her pharmacy in the Mrouj town in the Mount Lebanon governorate yesterday, while hundreds of pharmacies across the country announced closing their doors for Tuesday, in solidarity with the victim's family and in demand of better protection for members of pharmacists community.

The news of Leila Rizk's death in her pharmacy was confirmed by the Head of the Lebanese Pharmacists' Syndicate, Dr. Joe Salloum, who called on the country's pharmacists to close their pharmacies for the entire day on Tuesday. 

According to police's initial reports, the victim, a 40-something-year-old and mother of three was found dead on Monday in the bathroom of her pharmacy.

The police also denied previous rumors that the victim was raped prior to her death, saying that the yet-to-be-identified culprit or culprits have not stolen any money or products from the drug store or Leila's personal belongings, suggesting that theft was not the motive of the crime.

In response to the news, hundreds of Lebanese people took to social media to express deep shock at the crime, saying that better safety measures should be put in place to protect both women and individuals working at stores across the country.

Many online commentators expressed sympathy with Leila Rizk's family and called on the police to continue releasing transparent results of the investigation, stressing the significance of reporting the true motives behind this crime.

