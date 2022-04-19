Shock in Lebanon: Brutal Murder of a Pharmacist in Her Workplace

Shock has taken over Lebanon's online community after news of a pharmacist found dead in her pharmacy in the Mrouj town in the Mount Lebanon governorate yesterday, while hundreds of pharmacies across the country announced closing their doors for Tuesday, in solidarity with the victim's family and in demand of better protection for members of pharmacists community.

The news of Leila Rizk's death in her pharmacy was confirmed by the Head of the Lebanese Pharmacists' Syndicate, Dr. Joe Salloum, who called on the country's pharmacists to close their pharmacies for the entire day on Tuesday.

Pharmacies will be closed in Lebanon tomorrow in mourning of Leila Rizk who was brutally murdered in her pharmacy in Metn. Initial reports point to robbery and potential sexual assault. May she Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/vmta5RQVuf — Beirut.com (@BeirutCityGuide) April 18, 2022

According to police's initial reports, the victim, a 40-something-year-old and mother of three was found dead on Monday in the bathroom of her pharmacy.

The police also denied previous rumors that the victim was raped prior to her death, saying that the yet-to-be-identified culprit or culprits have not stolen any money or products from the drug store or Leila's personal belongings, suggesting that theft was not the motive of the crime.

Pharmacists’ syndicate head Joe Salloum has called on all pharmacies to close today in mourning for the pharmacist Leila Rizk, who was found killed inside of her pharmacy on Monday:https://t.co/LYGjhfYE8M — L'Orient Today (@lorienttoday) April 19, 2022

Sadly, that's true.

Such an incident, once again, shows us the dangers of the absence of a state.

Unfortunately, there are no half-measures to be taken.

Building a fair, capable, democratic state is the only solution to all our miseries.



"الشيطان يكمن في غياب الدولة" https://t.co/mm3KvACpoy — Hani Naim (@haninaim15) April 18, 2022

In response to the news, hundreds of Lebanese people took to social media to express deep shock at the crime, saying that better safety measures should be put in place to protect both women and individuals working at stores across the country.

Many online commentators expressed sympathy with Leila Rizk's family and called on the police to continue releasing transparent results of the investigation, stressing the significance of reporting the true motives behind this crime.