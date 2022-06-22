Shocking Videos of Afghanistan's Strong Earthquake Released Online

A strong earthquake hit Afghanistan's Paktika province on Tuesday night leaving at least 300 killed and over 500 injured, according to Afghani local media. A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Barmala, Ziruk, Naka, and Gayan districts of Paktika province.

Local Afghani news agency Bakhtar News Agency cited officials saying that four ambulances and four helicopters arrived in the earthquake region for rescue operations adding that three more helicopters are on their way to Paktika.

Source Twitter

Since the horrific news of the strong earthquake that hit east Afghanistan which killed and injured hundreds of people with the number is expected to rise, locals and social media users have been sharing multiple photos and videos showing the Paktika area's aftermath of the quake that shocked Afghanistan and the region.

Here are the most shared videos of the Afghanistan earthquake:

انا لله وانا الیه راجعون

تیره شپه د پکتیکا ولایت څلورو ولسواليو: ګیان، نکه، برمل او زېړوک کې، همداراز د خوست په سپیره ولسوالۍ او شاوخوا سیمو کې شدیده #زلزله شوې چې سلګونو خلګو ته یې مرګ ژوبله اړولې. #Paktika

#Khust#Geyan @mobeenkhan1231pic.twitter.com/DPRT6tUtnC — Zahir Jan ظاهرجان احسن (@zahirjan286) June 22, 2022

پکتيکا ولايت کې د زلزله ځپلو وضعيت خراب دی. حکومتي اورگانونه خو نلرو او مرستندويه ادارې بايد زر تر زره لاس پکار شي.#earthquake #EMERGENCY pic.twitter.com/72rxWBireq — Abdullah Noori (@StanekzaiNoori) June 22, 2022

In the above video, people claimed that the 'situation in Paktika province is getting worse' adding that they are suffering a lack of government aid or rescue agencies'.

بالگرد های ارتش امارتی اسلامی به کمک مردم زلزله زده ولایت پکتیکا رسید pic.twitter.com/di9NLZ9zFA — غزالی مبارز (@37D9h2BaSkeHBt7) June 22, 2022

پکتیکا ولایت ته عاجل مرستندوی ټیم ورسید. pic.twitter.com/pcuTwhfC05 — متحد قلموال (@QMthd) June 22, 2022

تر زلزلې وروسته د پکتیکا حال 💔

ویډیو باختر خبري اژانس



pic.twitter.com/apfmQ14d3g — Khudai Noor Nasar (@BBCknn) June 22, 2022

Multiple other videos were shared on social media showing rescue teams arriving in the Paktika province using helicopters with the aim to save those who are still stuck under the rubble caused by the strong earthquake and search for people who are missing due to the horrible quake.

Authorities revealed that the initial number of victims in the strong earthquake reached over 300 so far as the number is expected to increase.

#BREAKING :#earthquake struck parts of #Afghanistan.

The quake has caused extensive personal and financial damage to civilians in and around #Paktika province.

The medical and first aid team has arrived to the area to transfer critically injureds to sharana & #kabul#SavePaktika pic.twitter.com/JFCumIEzR9 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕿𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖇𝖆𝖓 𝖙𝖎𝖒𝖊𝖘 (@Taliban_times) June 22, 2022

Bakhtar News Agency reported that an emergency meeting was held at the Presidential Palace led by Taliban's Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid and Chief Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund about the devastating earthquake.

The emergency meeting focused on providing help, assistance, and needed aid to the quake victims in Paktika and Khost.