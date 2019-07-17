Should Twitter Censor Trump for Attacking The 4 Congresswomen?

Soon after US President Donald Trump posted his controversial thread attacking the four US Congresswomen, controversy went ahead over the social media platform’s ability to censor the tweets and label them as hate speech.

The story started when Trump went to Twitter last weekend and posted a three-tweet thread attacking the four congresswomen: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib.

The tweets sparked mass controversy in the United States and worldwide for the virulent attack by Trump fired at the Congresswomen for their criticism of his administration.

If Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey won't even remove a Trump tweet, that Rep. @IlhanMN says is causing an increase in people threatening her life, how can anyone expect Twitter rules to ever be fair. pic.twitter.com/UtAYCZMEim — Big Boss (@escapedmatrix) July 15, 2019

In a series of tweets, Trump addressed the Congresswomen who “originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe” but are now openly criticizing his administration suggesting they should go back to their "corrupt and inept" home countries.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”

The racist rhetoric used by the US President has led the social media to explode. Many demanded that the US President should apologize for the hate speech he provoked directed against the Congresswomen.

Meanwhile, many have repeatedly criticized Twitter for not applying its rules on hate speech on Trump’s tweets, a month after the company announced it would add disclaimers to tweets that violate its policies from world leaders and other notable figures.

Seriously, how is it possible that Donald Trump is still allowed on Twitter? — Jess O'Connell (@JessOConnell) July 16, 2019

While it is not certain how Twitter started to apply their new policies, the social network responded to media inquiries saying the tweets “did not violate its content policy”.

This brought back to mind discussions on censorship and free speech in the West at a time when tech giants have been accused of liberal bias and deliberate targeting of conservatives.

However, it is also believed to follow the rise of hate crimes against immigrants, Jews, and Muslims in the West, as there have been calls to apply regulations on digital media platforms to control this. Yet tech giants might need to stay away from controlling peoples’ opinions and protect the right of free speech.