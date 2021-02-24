Silencing An LGBTQ Concert By Christian Hymns; Sydney's Event Gone Wrong

Protesting a concert organized by the pro-LGBTQ music band Heaps Gay in a public square in Sydney, a group of conventional Christians have assembled near the venue, reciting prayers and religious Hymns.

‘Christian Lives Matter’ protesters try to drown out gay concert with prayers and tone-deaf hymns https://t.co/cCCnKgUm51 pic.twitter.com/FsWpgcSmAE — Queerly 🏳️‍🌈 📻 (@QueerlyRadio) February 23, 2021

The counter-event that was organized last Saturday by a group calling itself "Christian Lives Matter" was perceived by many online people as an attempt to "drown" the gay event, even though it was organized in a publicly-owned square beside the St Mary’s church in the Australian city.

Pink News reported statements by the Christian group saying that "the concert was going to mock the Catholic Church," which had urged the members "to organize themselves in defence of their beliefs."

It is these people’s right to protest. They are not breaking the law, because the law protects the right for religious people to discriminate and demonstrate against LGBTQ people - our identities, our families, our rights, our acceptance. They don’t even want us to dance. — Sally Rugg (@sallyrugg) February 20, 2021

Walking in to see this performance past the group of protestors with a heavy police presence, holding my partner’s hand, reminded me just how hated our very existence is https://t.co/NlXrdy2Iu0 — Ben Patterson (@lyuzashi) February 22, 2021

Social media users widely circulated photos from the event, calling it "a homophobic attack on the LGBTQ+ community in the name of religion."

Some commentators explained that they felt threatened as they walked into the concert venue, as they were reminded of anti-homosexuality sentiment.

It is worth noting that Catholic Pope Francis has declared early on since he was assigned the Papal seat that all sons and daughters of God are accepted in Church without discrimination.