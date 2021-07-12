The Simpsons Predicted Argentina’s Victory Copa America?!

A new photo for the Simpson cartoon went viral through which people claimed the cartoon had predicted the Argentina national football team's victory of Copa America 2021 on July 11th.

Argentina was playing the final game against the Brazil team in Maracanã Stadium, an association football stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The game ended 1 to 0 for Argentina; the goal was achieved by Angel Di Maria Goal.

Los Simpson predijeron los festejos de Argentina Campeón de la Copa America pic.twitter.com/GL5YL6GwDF — Predicsimpsons (@predicsimpsons) July 11, 2021

In the Simpson photo, a character is seen holding the leg of a football player in a place similar to a stadium. Fans have compared it to the photo that emerged from the celebrations of Argentina’s victory; In the photo, an Argentinian player, named Sergio Agüero, appeared to hold a leg of another mate as part of celebrating winning the Copa America 2021.

Argentina campeon copa america 2021 y los simpsons lo predijeron pic.twitter.com/v0E834Cwx3 — FEDE XENEIZE (@FEDEXENEIZE178) July 10, 2021

The Simpsons have been always causing controversy due to the massive number of predictions made through the series’ season across the years.

The Simpsons have predicted several futuristic incidents in the world including the 2016 Nobel Prize Winner Holmstrom, Apple’s Smart Watches, Kobe Brayent’s plane crash, Biden-Harris win of the2020 US elections and many other events.

There's definitely more to Hollywood that transcends our understanding. Simpson's have "predicted" a lot... 🤐 Rest in Peace Kobe Bryant, His daughter and the other people involved in the Helicopter crash. 👑 🙏🏽❤😢 pic.twitter.com/lOh3M8ulXQ — ❤💙Rock™ (@staconzy16) January 26, 2020

The Simpsons is an American adult animated sitcom created by Matt Groening for the Fox Broadcasting Company. It was launched in 1989 and continued for 32 seasons. The series is a satirical depiction of American life, epitomized by the Simpson family, which consists of five members; Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.