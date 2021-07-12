  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. The Simpsons Predicted Argentina’s Victory Copa America?!

The Simpsons Predicted Argentina’s Victory Copa America?!

Published July 12th, 2021 - 11:55 GMT
Copa America 2021 final game was between Argentina and Brazil.
The Simpsons cartoon appeared to have known Argentina Team will win in Copa America. (Twitter)
Highlights
Copa America 2021 final game was between Argentina and Brazil.

A new photo for the Simpson cartoon went viral through which people claimed the cartoon had predicted the Argentina national football team's victory of Copa America 2021 on July 11th.

Also ReadHave The Simpsons' Predictions Become Axiom?Have The Simpsons' Predictions Become Axiom?

Argentina was playing the final game against the Brazil team in Maracanã Stadium, an association football stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The game ended 1 to 0 for Argentina; the goal was achieved by Angel Di Maria Goal.

In the Simpson photo, a character is seen holding the leg of a football player in a place similar to a stadium. Fans have compared it to the photo that emerged from the celebrations of Argentina’s victory; In the photo, an Argentinian player, named Sergio Agüero, appeared to hold a leg of another mate as part of celebrating winning the Copa America 2021.

The Simpsons have been always causing controversy due to the massive number of predictions made through the series’ season across the years.

The Simpsons have predicted several futuristic incidents in the world including the 2016 Nobel Prize Winner Holmstrom, Apple’s Smart Watches, Kobe Brayent’s plane crash, Biden-Harris win of the2020 US elections and many other events.

The Simpsons is an American adult animated sitcom created by Matt Groening for the Fox Broadcasting Company. It was launched in 1989 and continued for 32 seasons. The series is a satirical depiction of American life, epitomized by the Simpson family, which consists of five members; Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. 

Tags:The SimpsonsArgentina national footballCopa America 2021Copa America

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...