Simpsons predicts Morocco's World Cup victory

Published December 11th, 2022 - 05:33 GMT
World Cup
A photoshopped image showing The Simpsons predicting Morocco's World Cup victory. (Facebook)
The photo of 'The Simpsons' predicting Morocco's victory in the World Cup is photoshopped.

ALBAWABA - Following Morocco's qualifying for the FIFA World Cup semi-final, a photo of "The Simpsons" has gone viral with a caption that Morocco will win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Simpsons is a well-known American series as it usually predicts upcoming incidents. Earlier, the series forecasted Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory, COVID-19, basketball player Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash and many other world events.

World Cup

(Source: Facebook)

The photo shows Simpsons characters wearing Moroccan jerseys as they seem happy to win World Cup on the right side and on the left a Simpson character that looks almost precisely like Morocco's trainer Walid Regragui.

However, the picture of The Simpsons predicting Morocco's World Cup victory was photoshopped by some fans, fact-check sources revealed. 

Moroccan football fans exploded in joy as Morocco became the first African country to reach a World Cup semi-final after beating Portugal (1-0). Celebrations have taken place in many cities worldwide.

A video of Layla Abdel Latif, the famous Lebanese-Egyptian predictor, has also circulated the internet in which she seems to predict Morocco's qualification for the FIFA World Cup semi-final.

Layla forecasted in 2021 that an Arab country would reach the semi-final in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

