Simpsons predicts Morocco's World Cup victory

ALBAWABA - Following Morocco's qualifying for the FIFA World Cup semi-final, a photo of "The Simpsons" has gone viral with a caption that Morocco will win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Simpsons is a well-known American series as it usually predicts upcoming incidents. Earlier, the series forecasted Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory, COVID-19, basketball player Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash and many other world events.

The photo shows Simpsons characters wearing Moroccan jerseys as they seem happy to win World Cup on the right side and on the left a Simpson character that looks almost precisely like Morocco's trainer Walid Regragui.

However, the picture of The Simpsons predicting Morocco's World Cup victory was photoshopped by some fans, fact-check sources revealed.

Moroccan football fans exploded in joy as Morocco became the first African country to reach a World Cup semi-final after beating Portugal (1-0). Celebrations have taken place in many cities worldwide.

ليلي عبد اللطيف بتقول ان فيه دولة عربية هتوصل نصف نهائي كاس العالم 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mQMGjNP7lo — Remon Maher🐺 (@remonmahers) November 26, 2022

A video of Layla Abdel Latif, the famous Lebanese-Egyptian predictor, has also circulated the internet in which she seems to predict Morocco's qualification for the FIFA World Cup semi-final.

Layla forecasted in 2021 that an Arab country would reach the semi-final in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.