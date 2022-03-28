Fake Photo of 'The Simpsons' on The Ukraine War Shared Online

A video, that was widely shared online in what was believed to be an episode from the Simpsons famous series allegedly predicted what is happening between Russia and Ukraine, turns out to be fake footage.

Oh look. The Simpsons predicted the Ukraine "war" too.



How fun is life in the DS Matrix? 🤦‍♀️🙄 pic.twitter.com/jrogPfq2We — Just J 🦋 (@sooverthis123) March 20, 2022

In the photo shared, the series' main character Homer Simpson appears to be standing behind while holding a Ukraine flag and a Ukrainian soldier holding a gun with 2022 written on it facing a man who wears a CCCP t-shirt, a Russian abbreviation for the Soviet Union or Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

In the photo, there's also of what is to be likely a blast following a nuclear missile with the date "May 5th, 2022" written on the rocket.

According to Daraj media, the photos and videos shared have been edited from various episodes as there's no one mention showing exact details for the episode these photos, videos were taken from and that makes it more suspicious to believe.

The Simpsons did it again haha this time they predicted the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in an episode called “Simpson Tide” back in 1998… 😅 pic.twitter.com/c3vJ7kd0wd — Serralde (@SerraldeMusic) March 25, 2022

However, days after the start of the Russian war on Ukraine a video for the famous American series 'The Simpsons' was virally shared on social media indicating a prediction of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine with the aim to revive the Soviet era. This episode is taken from the “Simpson Tide” episode aired back in 1998.

On the other hand, The Simpsons wasn't the only one who predicted the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a 20-year-old American rapper called XXXTentacion posted a Tweet back in 2014 predicting that world war three is coming saying: “world war 3 in my head.”

world war 3 in my head — MAKE OUT HILL - XXX (@xxxtentacion) February 23, 2014

Moreover, the Lebanese well-known astrologer Michel Hayek, who usually makes annual predictions for the world, made his 2022 predictions suggesting a possible war between Russia and Ukraine.