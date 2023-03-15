Sisi daughter's diamond necklace ignites debate

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - The daughter of  Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was widely criticized following her latest appearance along with her mother Entissar at Jordan's Princess Iman's wedding which was held on Sunday.

Aya el-Sisi was rebuked widely for wearing a very expensive diamond necklace that is worth about $275,000 (8.5 million Egyptian pounds).

Social media users said that the diamond necklace is very expensive considering the bad economic situation Egypt is facing and the increasing cost of living.

The Egyptian president's daughter was further criticized for chewing gum as some said it was inappropriate at a royal wedding.

A person commented on Twitter: "chewing gum at a royal wedding is against the protocols."

