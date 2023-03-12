Jordan king's daughter weds Venezuelan-born businessman

ALBAWABA - Jordan's Princess Iman, the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II, tied the knot with Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in a dashing ceremony held at her parents mansion on the outskirts of the Jordanian capital Sunday.

In the presence of Abdullah, his wife Queen Rania and their three other children, including the king's eldest son and heir to the Hashemite Throne, Hussein, and other members of the Royal Hashemite dynasty, Iman walked into a sun room at Beit Al-Urdun Palace, Arabic for the House of Jordan, clutching onto her brother, Hussein. The crown prince, who got engaged to a Saudi-born woman, plans to wed in June.

The elegantly-furnished and well-lit room with floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooked a cherry blossom garden.

#PHOTOS: Princess Iman and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, and the #Jordan Royal Family during the official signing during the Royal Wedding ceremony https://t.co/EYEk2pQL1g pic.twitter.com/bLOrUdxY79 — Arab News (@arabnews) March 12, 2023

Iman, 26, dressed in a white wedding gown with a train, which along with the white veil embellished with a diamond tiara on her head, extended a couple of meters behind her as she walked through the ravishing garden into the courtly chamber, where a Muslim cleric registered the marriage.

#PHOTOS: Princess Iman and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis ahead of a photo opportunity with the #Jordan Royal Family https://t.co/EYEk2pQL1g pic.twitter.com/T6yu29r1aX — Arab News (@arabnews) March 12, 2023

Members of the Thermiotis family and a number of invited guests, including the wife of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, attended the wedding, which preceded a multiple-layer cake-cutting reception.

The wedding ceremony and reception, which followed a bridal shower and other private family celebrations in the past week, was broadcast live on all Jordan-based TV channels.

At the reception room's entrance, a popular Jordanian folk group named after the southern desert city of Maan, staged a wedding procession, clapping and singing for the wedded couple, as the king, queen, members of the royal family and guests clapped as they looked on. Members of the folkloric group donned white thobes and red-and-white checkered kaffiyehs, or headdress.

The arrival of the 👰🏻‍♀️ Princess Iman with her brother the Crown Prince.



🎥 RHC pic.twitter.com/XDEDSCNyyo — ChristinZ (@ChristinsQueens) March 12, 2023

A statement by the Royal Hashemite Court said it "congratulates Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and extends its warmest wishes of happiness and prosperity to Her Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr. Thermiotis."

مباشر: حفل زفاف صاحبة السمو الملكي الأميرة إيمان بنت عبدالله الثاني المعظمة على السيد جميل ألكساندر ترميوتس



Live: The wedding of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotishttps://t.co/DRRY6v9kpB — RHC (@RHCJO) March 12, 2023

Thermiotis, 28, who is of Greek descent, was born in Caracas, Venezuela. He has a degree in business administration and works in finance in New York..