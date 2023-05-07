  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Size of $1.2b US embassy in Lebanon questioned

Size of $1.2b US embassy in Lebanon questioned

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published May 7th, 2023 - 11:18 GMT
Why Is the New U.S. Embassy in Beirut the 2nd Biggest in the World?
New photos of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut. (Twitter)

ALBAWABA - New aerial images of the United States embassy in Lebanon reignited a debate among social media users who questioned the reason behind its enormous size and expensive cost.

Also ReadWhy Is the New US Embassy in Beirut the 2nd Biggest in the World?Why Is the New US Embassy in Beirut the 2nd Biggest in the World?

The new U.S. embassy in Beirut, which is still under construction at the cost of $1.2 billion, is being built on a 43-acre space. It will be the world's second-biggest U.S. embassy following the one in Baghdad, Iraq, which falls on 104 acres.

The U.S. embassy in Beirut will take over the second rank filled previously by the one in Yerevan, Armenia, which was built on a 22-acre site.

Many Lebanese questioned the huge size of the U.S. embassy in such a small country which was torned by COVID-19, Beirut's port blast and the absence of a government as well as a president since the end of Micheal Aoun's term in October 2022.

"U.S. Embassy in Lebanon"

(Source: website of U.S. embassy in Lebanon)

Some people linked the massive size of the new embassy to the alleged "growing role played by the U.S. in Lebanese politics," particularly as the different sides of Lebanese politics had repeatedly exchanged accusations of affiliation to foreign parties, including the U.S. and Iran.

The U.S. embassy in Lebanon said in a statement that the new embassy compound is under the care of the Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) who have a dedicated team based in Beirut with Morphosis Architects of Culver City, California, as the architect for the project, and B.L. Harbert International of Birmingham, Alabama as the construction contractor.

The U.S. announced its plan to build a new embassy in Beirut in May 2015.

Tags:U.S. embassyU.S. embassy in LebanonLebanonBeirutIraqArmenia

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...