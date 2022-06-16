  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Why Is the New US Embassy in Beirut the 2nd Biggest in the World?

Why Is the New US Embassy in Beirut the 2nd Biggest in the World?

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published June 16th, 2022 - 09:07 GMT
new US Embassy in Beirut
The new US embassy building in Beirut is believed to outsize the one in Yerevan, Armenia. (Reddit)
Highlights
The new US Embassy building in Beirut, Lebanon is built over 93,000 square meters.

In January 2017, US officials made the first announcement of the new embassy compound in Lebanon, a project that has been going on ever since, raising many questions over the size of the building and its purpose in the small Middle Eastern country.

Also ReadDid the US Ambassador to Jordan Implicitly Ask Local TV Channel to Limit News From Russian Sources?Did the US Ambassador to Jordan Implicitly Ask Local TV Channel to Limit News From Russian Sources?

The official announcement made five years ago revealed the location of the new embassy complex, one that is quite close to the current one in Awkar. It had also stated that the new US embassy will extend over 43-acre consisting of a Chancery, a Marine Security Guard Residence, representational and staff housing, and facilities for the community, and associated support facilities.

According to initial plans, the site will be ready in 2023, which means one more year of work.

The new US embassy in Beirut will be the world's second-biggest US embassy, following the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, and taking over the second rank filled previously by the US embassy in Yerevan, Armenia.

However, the first photos from the location where the new US embassy in Beirut is being built have raised eyebrows among many Lebanese people who questioned the size of the complex and whether or not it will be more just a headquarters for a regular diplomatic delegation.

Some commentators linked the massive size of the new embassy building to the growing role played by the US in Lebanese politics, particularly as the different sides of Lebanese politics have repeatedly exchanged accusations of affiliation to foreign parties, including the US and Iran.

Iran-backed Lebanese politicians have repeatedly accused their rivals of receiving orders from the US and its allies in the region, especially the US ambassador to Lebanon has often stirred criticism for statements made on local politics, some of which were deemed as violating Lebanese sovereignty and interfering in Lebanese affairs.

Some people linked the unusually large size of the new embassy in Beirut to the security needs in the country where Iranian-backed Hezbollah is fully armed and could endanger US interests in case of a potential conflict, especially since it is going to be the second biggest after the Baghdad embassy, which has been repeatedly targeted by armed groups affiliated with Iran and ISIS over the last several years.

In February 2020, Lebanese security reports revealed a failed scheme by ISIS to attack the US embassy in Beirut, Lebanon using drones and DIY explosive devices, which may have highlighted the need for more security measures in the new site.

Tags:US EmbassyLebanonberuitAMERICAN EMBASSY IN BEIRUT

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...