Why Is the New US Embassy in Beirut the 2nd Biggest in the World?

In January 2017, US officials made the first announcement of the new embassy compound in Lebanon, a project that has been going on ever since, raising many questions over the size of the building and its purpose in the small Middle Eastern country.

The official announcement made five years ago revealed the location of the new embassy complex, one that is quite close to the current one in Awkar. It had also stated that the new US embassy will extend over 43-acre consisting of a Chancery, a Marine Security Guard Residence, representational and staff housing, and facilities for the community, and associated support facilities.

New photos of the construction process of the massive US embassy in Lebanon. It is expected to be finished in 2023.



The embassy would be one of the biggest in the world, built on 43-acres.



it’s also the most expensive US embassy based on initial cost of $1.2B

According to initial plans, the site will be ready in 2023, which means one more year of work.

The new US embassy in Beirut will be the world's second-biggest US embassy, following the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, and taking over the second rank filled previously by the US embassy in Yerevan, Armenia.

However, the first photos from the location where the new US embassy in Beirut is being built have raised eyebrows among many Lebanese people who questioned the size of the complex and whether or not it will be more just a headquarters for a regular diplomatic delegation.

Some commentators linked the massive size of the new embassy building to the growing role played by the US in Lebanese politics, particularly as the different sides of Lebanese politics have repeatedly exchanged accusations of affiliation to foreign parties, including the US and Iran.

Iran-backed Lebanese politicians have repeatedly accused their rivals of receiving orders from the US and its allies in the region, especially the US ambassador to Lebanon has often stirred criticism for statements made on local politics, some of which were deemed as violating Lebanese sovereignty and interfering in Lebanese affairs.

Some people linked the unusually large size of the new embassy in Beirut to the security needs in the country where Iranian-backed Hezbollah is fully armed and could endanger US interests in case of a potential conflict, especially since it is going to be the second biggest after the Baghdad embassy, which has been repeatedly targeted by armed groups affiliated with Iran and ISIS over the last several years.

In February 2020, Lebanese security reports revealed a failed scheme by ISIS to attack the US embassy in Beirut, Lebanon using drones and DIY explosive devices, which may have highlighted the need for more security measures in the new site.