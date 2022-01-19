Slavery in Britain: Man Kept in 'Freezing' Shed For 40 Years

ALBAWABA - This story is literally harrowing and speaks of modern-day slavery in the UK. The place is Carlisle in the north of England, just before Scotland and the news story is trending under (#modernslavery).



The London BBC brought the story to the attention of everyone and it has gone viral on the social media with much comment about a man and his father who literally locked up a farm worker in a small shed to live for 40 years and exploit his labour.

Crikey! Didn't anybody suspect that the poor man was kept in the shed one commented, adding this says a lot about community relations and about people looking out for each other which is quite disturbing.

The worker entered the shed when he was just 16 and left 40 years latter at the age of 58, give or take a couple of years. The men who kept him there, a certain Peter Swailes, is now in custody and going to prison for a long-time. He told the court he didn't know about the actual situation since it was his father, who since died, who actually dealt with the worker directly!



The case came to light in 2018 when a help hotline received a tip off that a man was living in a shed, in cold-freezing conditions and with no lights. Many websites have since carried the news item that has shocked many people in Britain judging from the comments on the social media

They shared, tweeted and commented when the BBC story posted the story. They were/ are in utter disbelief and dismay.



One said when he read the story he wanted to cry, asking "how can this happen in Cumbria today." Another said it was like locking the man up and throwing the key away although the man was working daily and employed, sometimes for little money. Another called the act pure evil.

Another says: "There are some absolute scum people out there. Devoid of any decency," and another: "I don't understand this country..how are these stories coming straight out of the UK!?!"



The comments continue. Another: I'm struggling with this one....I can't unread it, I wish I could ...#modernslavery #slavery. This is because the man was kept in a 6-foot shed which roughly equals two meters. Background to the story is also narrated by different media organisations.

Elsewhere it is pointed out the Swailes' had another adjacent shed which was a sort of a kennel for their dog and it was in a much better condition than the damp life the worker lived in and which the media is yet to shout out his name. The shed he was kept in had a single window that wouldn't shut probably which meant the cold wind was seeping in all the time.

After rescuing him, it is said the man is now living in comfortable accommodation provided by the government. He is in his early 60s now. A sad factual story that should keep many thinking about the human race!

