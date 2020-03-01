  1. Home
  Slow News Day? CNN Gets Roasted for Inadvertently Comparing Bernie Sanders to Coronavirus

Riham Darwish

Published March 1st, 2020 - 10:47 GMT
The CNN anchor apparently hoped to combine the two major stories he's covering for the day in one catchy headline. (Twitter)

A correlation made on CNN between the near-epidemic novel Coronavirus and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has invoked a wave of anger on social media.

People online hit back at the commentary, made by anchor Michael Smerconish on his show, comparing it to 20th-century anti-Semitic sentiment whereby Jewish people in the US and Europe were likened to diseases.

Smerconish started his show with the question: "Can either coronavirus or Bernie Sanders be stopped?" 

The CNN anchor apparently hoped to combine the two major stories for the day in one catchy headline, yet failed to notice its resemblance to Nazi propaganda that blamed Jewish people for deadly diseases during the 20th century.

But online commentators were quick to draw the parallel, perceiving his opening line to be anti-Semitic.

On his show, Michael Smerconish tried to link the outbreak of the coronavirus to the growing popularity of Senator Sanders who has been leading democratic polls and has won 3 out of 4 primary elections so far. According to Smerconish, both the coronavirus and Bernie Sanders' persistence are posing challenges to the Trump administration.

With no clarifications or apologies on Smerconish's behalf so far, most Twitter users expressed their anger over CNN equating the Jewish democratic presidential candidate to the 2019 virus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Many say that even if the headline didn't stem from an anti-Semitic place, it was still a reminder to people of Jewish descent of what their ancestors endured as a result of racist rhetoric that depicted them in a negative light.


