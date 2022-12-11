Son of Yassine Bounou steals hearts

  1. Home
Published December 11th, 2022 - 12:24 GMT
Yassine Bounou
Morocco's goalkeeper #01 Yassine Bounou plays with his son Isaac as he celebrates winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Morocco and Portugal at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on December 10, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

ALBAWABA - A video of Morocco's team goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and his son Isaac has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the Moroccan player was playing with his son following the World Cup match against Portugal. 

Yassine Bounou, well-known as Bono, was seen throwing the ball toward his son Isaac who was also seen wearing his father's gloves at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 

The video shared by TRT Spor gained over 468.900 views as people reacted to his son by saying that he will grow up to become a football player for sure. One person commented: "The cutest thing I have seen in a while," while another added: "I’m just dead! The kid and his dad stayed in the stadium after the game…? Tells a lot how dedicated they are folks."

Morocco became the first African football team to be qualified for the FIFA World Cup semi-final. Celebrations took place worldwide, especially across Arab countries.

Yassine Bounou, the Moroccan professional footballer, has over 3.3 million followers on Instagram. Bono, 31, has represented his nation at two FIFA World Cup and three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. He previously played for the under-23 team at the 2012 Olympics.

