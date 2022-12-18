South Sudan president wets himself

ALBAWABA - President of South Sudan wet himself in front of cameras and the press while attending an official function in the presence of government officials and state dignitaries.

Salva Kiir Mayardit was caught on video with his pants wet, while he and the others stood in honor of the national anthem during the inauguration of the road project.

The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022

In the 25-second footage, the president stood with his hand on his chest during the ceremony along with several officials. Mayardit's light blue pants were seen wet on both sides, and the president then innocently looked down to see what happened. The cameraman then turned the camera away from the president.

The 71-year-old president was widely judged following the video. some people said that he is old to continue ruling the country, suggesting that it's time for him to step down. Others, however, claimed that the president might be ill and that it is a shame to post the clip because it "humiliates" the president.