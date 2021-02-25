Is Spain Becoming Undemocratic? Why Has It Arrested A Popular Rapper?

For more than a week now, hundreds of Barcelona residents have been protesting in the streets against the police and a government decision they have described as anti-democratic, especially after the arrest of popular rapper Pablo Hasél for political reasons.

Solidarity with rapper Pablo Hasel, imprisoned in Catalonia last week for ‘slandering the crown and the state’.



After 8 days of resistance across Spain, his comrades are still out on the streets.#FreePabloHasel pic.twitter.com/BSXvIHWIb6 — GhostofDurruti (@RobTheRich001) February 24, 2021

According to authorities, Catalan-based Hasel's music has been "mocking" the royal family, in addition to "glorifying terrorism."

However, the arrest of Hasel has been perceived as political revenge from the rapper; known for his anti-government activism. Hasel has been sentenced to 9 months in jail.

“Freedom of expression is foundational in a democracy. Without it, it is not difficult for a culture to descend into authoritarianism, fascism, and dictatorship”https://t.co/45foQtyEeE — Cinta Vidal (@cintavidal) February 21, 2021

Hi han flors que duren un dia, just el que ha durat aquest mural d'en @rocblackblock dedicat a en @Pablohasel a dies del seu empresonament al #ParcdelesTresXemeneies de #Barcelona.



LLIBERTAT D'EXPRESSIÓ. JUSTICIA. REPÚBLICA.#freepablohasel pic.twitter.com/bC7O8SJaRZ — Sergi Bernal (@Sergi_Bernal) February 8, 2021

Translation: "There are flowers that last a day, just as long as this mural has lasted. @rocblackblock dedicated it to @Pablohasel in Barcelona's Jardins de les Tres Xemeneies, several days after his imprisonment. FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION. JUSTICE. REPUBLIC."

The arrest of Hasel has not only ignited local protests, some of which have turned violent and caused dozens of invidious to be arrested, but have also inspired many demonstrations in other European cities, where activists have called on the Spanish government to stop persecuting artists for their political views, calling it an anti-democratic act.

The ultimate find the differences free game. The police violently repressing a demonstration in the center of Barcelona. Spain 2021 Luis Gene & Spain 1976 Manel Armengol. #EstadoDeAlarma #PabloHasel #freedomspeech pic.twitter.com/RpaykTm9yj — Alfonso Beato (@djtalmedia) February 24, 2021

Similarly, social media users have expressed solidarity with Hasel online, condemning his arrest and calling for his freedom, under the hashtag #FreePabloHasel.