Staged or Kidnapped? 'Help, They Raped Me' Cries Saudi Girl on TikTok But She's Mocked Instead

A Saudi high school girl took to TikTop crying for help, saying that she's been kidnapped for four days so far by three men who also raped her.

The woman couldn't be identified as she was covering most of her face. In the video she explains that she was going back home from school when she was abducted and that she has been raped by the kidnappers.

#مخطوفه_الاستراحه

وصلني قبل ساعة مقطع على الخاص من إحدى المتابعات،

انتشر على تيك توك لفتاة تدّعي أنها مخطوفة في استراحة قام بالعملية أكثر من شخص ومازالت محتجزة وتعرضت للاغتصاب المتكرر.

لانعلم عن مصداقية القصة ولكنها ضحية محتملة حتى يثبت العكس.



*حساب الفتاة موجود نهاية المقطع. pic.twitter.com/0UddxjbOu7 — سـيلينا عبداللّـه (@Occult5A) January 29, 2020

Translation: "An hour ago I received this clip from one of my followers. It's a TikTok video of a girl saying she's been abducted and is now at a motel. She says she's been kidnapped by more than one person and has been repeatedly raped. We don't know how credible the video is but she could be a real victim unless proven otherwise. You can see her account at the end of the video."

As soon as her video went viral, many social media users mocked the girl saying that if she was kidnapped for real she should have called the police instead of recording a TikTok video.

In her video, the girl explains that she doesn't know anything about her location other than it being a motel. This prompted skeptics to wonder why she didn't use the GPS service on the phone to send her location to the police and help them find her.

منجد ليه ما تتصل على الشرطة او الطوارئ!!؟ — آلاء (@l22i22) January 29, 2020

Translation: "Seriously, why didn't she call the police?"

لحظه الان هي م تقدر ترسل موقعها وتبلغ الجهات الامنيه ؟؟؟؟ يعني هي عندها جوال و نت ونزلت المقطع ؟؟! — zuzoツ (@_z_2013) January 29, 2020

Translation: Wait a minute, can't she send her location to the police? She has the phone and internet connection to post the video..."

حبيت الايشدو اللي تحت عينها عشان تقنعنا انها باكيه كثير😂 — 𝙼𝚎𝚖𝚎 (@Candymemm) January 29, 2020

Translation: "I like the eyeshadow under her eyes as though to say she's been crying a lot."

People who came to her defense said that her phone might only have an internet sim-card and doesn't support phone calls before some users clarified that calling the police doesn't need a valid sim-card and that a phone call is enough for them to locate her.

Others defended her saying that she, being a high school girl, is too young to take the right measures to call for help and that she is probably not in the right state of mind to take the best action, calling on social media users to stop mocking her and to take serious action.

بالنسبة للأغبياء اللي بالتعليقات طفلة بالثانوي كيف تعرف البلاغ وتطبيق كلنا امن ..الخ أغلبنا ما عندنا ثقافة اذا انخطفت وش تسوي فما بالك بطفففففلة .. — مذكرات جنجر (@prin_N4) January 29, 2020

Translation: "Stupid people in the comments need to realize she's only a high school kid who isn't aware of the proper ways to report what's she going through. Most of us don't know what to do if kidnapped, let alone being a child."

مو وقت تحقيق وتحليل ليت يوصلون لها سوا صادقه اوكذابه وتتحاسب او ينقذونها — arjyn_15 (@shzsa10) January 30, 2020

Translation: "This is not the time to suspect or analyze her case. I hope they find her whether she's truly in trouble or not. They will either rescue her or find out that she's been lying and be held responsible for it."