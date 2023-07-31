Startling Incident: Father chains his Daughter for a month

ALBAWAB - In a disturbing incident from Iraq, a father has been reported to have bound his daughter with iron chains for a shocking duration of one month. The alarming news has sent shockwaves across the nation, shedding light on the pressing issue of domestic violence.

Promptly responding to the distress call, local law enforcement swiftly arrived at the scene and managed to liberate the young woman. She was promptly taken to the Kirkuk Police Directorate for further assistance and support.

The father, responsible for the act of abuse, has been apprehended by the authorities. Legal measures are being taken against him, with the case now being forwarded to the court for proper examination.

Iraqi human rights organizations have expressed concern over the rising cases of domestic violence, which have reached an unprecedented level, impacting women, children, and elderly individuals. The numbers show an alarming increase of over 15,000 cases within a single year, calling for urgent action to address this grave issue.

Efforts have been made in the past to pass legislation against domestic violence, as it remains a significant challenge in the country. While the cabinet approved a law aiming to combat domestic violence in the summer of 2020, its passage through the parliament is yet to be achieved.

This incident serves as a reminder of the critical need to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of vulnerable individuals, urging both society and authorities to work together in establishing a safer environment for all citizens.