Saudi-US agreement sets condition to resume Sudan talks

Published June 12th, 2023 - 06:15 GMT
ALBAWABA - An agreement between Saudi Arabia and the United States has opened the door for the revival of discussions on Sudan, according to a joint statement released by both nations.

The accord aims to support stability, peace, and progress in Sudan, underscoring the commitment of Saudi Arabia and the U.S. to smooth a transitional government in the African nation.

The mediators, as mentioned in the statement, expressed their readiness to recommence talks on Sudan, provided that both parties strictly adhere to the Jeddah Declaration.

Acknowledging the effective leadership and control demonstrated by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during the ceasefire period that commenced on June 10, 2023, the mediators noted that this led to a reduction in the intensity of fighting and its spread across Sudan.

Consequently, it allowed for the vital delivery of humanitarian aid and the implementation of confidence-building measures.

Nonetheless, the mediators expressed profound regret over the resumption of violence by the conflicting parties immediately after the ceasefire period.

They strongly condemned these acts, emphasizing that a military solution to the conflict is unacceptable. Urging an immediate halt to hostilities, the mediators reiterated their commitment to standing alongside the Sudanese people.

In the pursuit of sustained support for Sudan, the mediators are fully prepared to resume discussions once both parties demonstrate their adherence to the terms agreed upon in the Jeddah Declaration.

In their collaborative efforts, the mediators will coordinate with regional and international partners to halt the ongoing fighting and mitigate its impact on the wider region.

Furthermore, they will enhance coordination with relevant Sudanese civilian entities to ensure their active participation in shaping the future of Sudan.

Following the expiration of a one-day ceasefire, violent clashes erupted in Khartoum, marked by heavy artillery fire.

