  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Swedish court convicts man of taking photos with corpses in Syria

Court convicts Swede of taking shots with corpses

Published January 5th, 2023 - 08:39 GMT
Nathan Benoitzon
(Shutterstock/ file photo)

ALBAWABA - A Swedish court found Nathan Benoitzon guilty of committing crimes and violating international law and sentenced him to four months in jail, Sweden's Expressen newspapers reported.

Also ReadSyria arbitrarily arrests 11 children in NovemberSyria arbitrarily arrests 11 children in November

Sources revealed that Benoitzon, 44, traveled to Syria in 2012 and stayed until February 2013. While in Syria, he allegedly joined an armed jihadist group there.

Prosecutor Reena Devgun also accused him of allegedly taking pictures and selfies with dead, or severely mutilated bodies in Syria.

But the penalty was limited to only four months in jail. The court justified the lenient sentence to the time that lapsed since the crime was committed.

Journalist Per Gudmundson, back then, wrote an article about Benoitzon under the headline: "Svensk jihadist poserar med människolik i Syrien — Swedish jihadist poses with human corpses in Syria."

Benoitzon was born in the Philippines, then moved to Sweden in 1992. He grew up in Karlshamn with his mother and stepfather.

Tags:Nathan BenoitzonSwedenSyriajihadists

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...