Court convicts Swede of taking shots with corpses

ALBAWABA - A Swedish court found Nathan Benoitzon guilty of committing crimes and violating international law and sentenced him to four months in jail, Sweden's Expressen newspapers reported.

Sources revealed that Benoitzon, 44, traveled to Syria in 2012 and stayed until February 2013. While in Syria, he allegedly joined an armed jihadist group there.

Prosecutor Reena Devgun also accused him of allegedly taking pictures and selfies with dead, or severely mutilated bodies in Syria.

"Påföljden inskränker sig dock till endast fyra månaders fängelse Orsaken motiverar domstolen med att det förflutit så lång tid sedan brottet begicks."https://t.co/9eH861cqAP — Ann-Mari Maukonen 🇫🇮 (@annmarimaukonen) January 4, 2023

But the penalty was limited to only four months in jail. The court justified the lenient sentence to the time that lapsed since the crime was committed.

Journalist Per Gudmundson, back then, wrote an article about Benoitzon under the headline: "Svensk jihadist poserar med människolik i Syrien — Swedish jihadist poses with human corpses in Syria."

Benoitzon was born in the Philippines, then moved to Sweden in 1992. He grew up in Karlshamn with his mother and stepfather.