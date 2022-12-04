Syria arbitrarily arrests 11 children in November

  1. Home
Published December 4th, 2022 - 07:16 GMT
Syrian refugees returning to safe areas as Jarabulus, Al-Bab, Azaz of Syria again from Karkamis border gate in Gaziantep. (Shutterstock/ file photo)
Syria arbitrarily arrested 196 people in November, SNHR reported.

ALBAWABA - Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said in a report that Syria has allegedly arrested 196 people, including 11 children and three women, in November.

 The report said most of the arrests were carried out by the Syrian regime. Most of the people who were apprehended in November returned to their homes in Syria as part of Lebanon's voluntary repatriation programs.

"Most of the arrests in Syria are carried out without any judicial warrant, while the victims are passing through checkpoints or during raids," the SNHR report revealed.

SNHR also claimed that detainees are being tortured from the very first moment of arrest and denied any opportunity to contact their families or to have access to a lawyer.

Last October, Lebanese authorities pointed out that 751 Syrian refugees were going back to Syria under a voluntary repatriation program.

Since Lebanon's "voluntary repatriation programs" announcement, human rights groups expressed their concern, saying that Syria might still not be safe for the return of the refugees, especially those who participated in any anti-government protests since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Tags:SyriaSyrian refugeesrefugeesLebanonhuman rightsarrests

