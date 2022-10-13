  1. Home
  3. UNHCR Lebanon Criticized for Promoting Syrian Refugees Resettlement

Published October 13th, 2022 - 05:31 GMT
Syrian refugees
Syrian children stand barefoot amidst snow in the Syrian refugees camp of al-Hilal in the village of al-Taybeh near Baalbek in Lebanon's Bekaa valley on January 20, 2022. (Photo by AFP)

The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR Lebanon, is under fire after sharing a video promoting the resettlement of Syrian refugees from Lebanon.

'Resettlement is a limited solution. But It is a key solution," UNHCR Lebanon said in a video that was widely criticized on the internet.

UNHCR Lebanon revealed that 9 out of 10 Syrian refugees in Lebanon are living in 'extreme poverty'; adding that last year, half of the refugees resettled from Lebanon were women and children.

The video's timing was also slammed as the Lebanese presidency revealed a plan to repatriate Syrian refugees from Lebanon to war-torn Syria starting next week despite condemnations by rights groups.

The Lebanese government supported the return of Syrian refugees saying it is for the best as the country, which has around 1.5 million Syrian refugees, is being costed billions of dollars on refugees in the light of the deteriorating economic situation, Lebanon is facing.

Syrian refugees who might be 'forcibly' resettled from Lebanon back to their homeland face unknown destinies, according to human rights groups.

On the other hand, a recently released BBC report says that TikTok is allegedly benefiting by up to 70% from the funds raised for Syrian refugees through the app's live stream.

Loads of Syrian families are using TikTok to request financial help through live streams. However, a report by BBC claimed that the Chinese company is profiting by up to 70% from the money raised for these Syrian families.

