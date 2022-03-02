Syrian Anti-Assad Fighter Considers Joining Ukrainians Against Russia

  1. Home
Published March 2nd, 2022 - 07:28 GMT
Abu Tow
Abu Tow has years-long experience with the BGM-71 TOW anti-tank missiles. (Twitter: @suheilhammoud)

Using his Twitter account, a Syrian anti-Assad fighter from Idlib has expressed his desire to join the Ukrainians in their fight against the 7-days ongoing Russian invasion.

Suheil Hammoud is known as Abu Tow in reference to the BGM-71 TOW anti-tank missiles he has been a master of during the fight against Russian and Iranian-backed Assad forces in Syria.

Expressing his solidarity with the Ukrainian people that are facing the same threat Syrians have been facing for several years now, Abu Tow tweeted with a question asking about ways through which he can join the Ukrainian army in their fight against the Russians.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion on the 24th of February, anti-Assad Syrian commentators have been expressing deep sympathy with the people of Ukraine, saying they have the latest to experience the Russian aggression as its army was supporting Assad forces in recapturing Syrian cities that were under rebels control.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently made a call for foreign fighters with combat experience who would like to help his army protect the country from approaching Russian troops to join his army.


