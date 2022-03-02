Syrian Anti-Assad Fighter Considers Joining Ukrainians Against Russia

Using his Twitter account, a Syrian anti-Assad fighter from Idlib has expressed his desire to join the Ukrainians in their fight against the 7-days ongoing Russian invasion.

Suheil Hammoud is known as Abu Tow in reference to the BGM-71 TOW anti-tank missiles he has been a master of during the fight against Russian and Iranian-backed Assad forces in Syria.

How can I go to Ukraine and fight alongside the Ukrainian army Is there a way I'm ready — سهيل أبو التاوو (@suheilhammoud) February 25, 2022

Expressing his solidarity with the Ukrainian people that are facing the same threat Syrians have been facing for several years now, Abu Tow tweeted with a question asking about ways through which he can join the Ukrainian army in their fight against the Russians.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion on the 24th of February, anti-Assad Syrian commentators have been expressing deep sympathy with the people of Ukraine, saying they have the latest to experience the Russian aggression as its army was supporting Assad forces in recapturing Syrian cities that were under rebels control.

Legendary Free Syrian Army fighter nicknamed "Abu Tow", tow missle specialist looking, to enter Ukraine to fight against Russian aggression.

Intercontinental anti-Putin solidarity. https://t.co/fRFEFXN5Vc — Belisarius🇺🇦 (@herzogg96) February 25, 2022

Abo Tow, a syrian rebel who has over +140 confirmed hits on russian tanks with american TOWs is ready to join the front in Ukraine. Get him THERE, someone with over 9k hours of battling russian tanks can't be found easily!https://t.co/C4Vk78RGN9 — Jeff (@Jennife22559911) February 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently made a call for foreign fighters with combat experience who would like to help his army protect the country from approaching Russian troops to join his army.