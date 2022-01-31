Famous Syrian Actor Forced to Apologize After ‘Freedoms’ Remarks

On a radio interview with Damascus-based Al-Madina FM, prominent Syrian actor Abbas Al-Noury stirred uproar after a candid conversation, in which he criticized the lack of freedoms in modern-day Syria.

Despite his years-long support for the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and his regime amid the civil war since 2011, Abbas Al-Noury's remarks over the lack of freedoms in Syria today angered many pro-Assad voices; demanding his apology.

Meet #AbbasAlNouri #عباس_النوري

he's a Syrian actor was forced today to'apologize' for his words last week, when he criticized the military rule of #Syria.

Al-Nouri is supporter to Bashar Assad, but the Assadist democracy paradise doesn't accept any criticism of the authority. pic.twitter.com/qVt74wWGx6 — FAWAZ SHEHADEH (@mohamadshhadah) January 30, 2022

During the interview that was later removed from YouTube, Abbas Al-Noury said that Syria used to set a fine example of democracy in the region after it gained independence in the 1940s. However, he attributed the deteriorating freedoms to the military role that followed years of civil governments.

Abbas Al-Noury also expressed his dissatisfaction with slogans often repeated by the ruling The Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party, saying it can be "funny and wrong."

Al-Noury's statement came as a shock to supporters of Bashar Al-Assad and his rule; they considered him "a traitor who should be prosecuted."

Afterwards, Abbas Al-Noury made another appearance on the radio saying his "words were cut off and that he apologized to Syrians who felt offended by his remarks." He also expressed his "gratitude to the Syrian army, saying that it is the sole reason he can still resume his daily life in safety," in reference to the army's success in regaining control of most of Syria following the war.

Online people heavily shared parts of the interview, with pro-Assad commentators attacking the actor and demanding his apology.

As expected he apologized for the words he said on the interview in a new one on the same outlet. The "apologize" confirm us there is no free expression under #Assad. — Mohamed Al Neser (النسر) (@M_Alneser) January 30, 2022

While anti-Assad social media users highlighted the pressure Abbas Al-Noury suffered from over the last few days, saying it is another sign that Syrians can not practice freedom of speech, and that people who still live in the country have no choice but to support Bashar Al-Assad, his regime, the army, and the Ba'ath party, suggesting that he was "forced" to make that apology.

Abbas Al-Noury is well-known for his role in the widely popular Bab Al-Hara TV series, besides many other works of drama and film over the last 45 years.