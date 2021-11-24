  1. Home
Syrian Journalist in Jordan Arrested and Threatened With Deportation

Published November 24th, 2021 - 07:35 GMT
Syrian journalist Ibrahim Awwad
Syrian journalist Ibrahim Awwad has been in Jordan since 2015. (Twitter)

According to several media sources, Jordanian officers have arrested Amman-based journalist Ibrahim Awwad from his house last Wednesday, after inspecting his house and confiscating his laptop and smartphone. 

Syrian journalist Ibrahim Awwad is believed to have been transferred to a fenced-off compound within the UN-run Azraq camp, called Village 5. Awwad's family and friends have told Jordanian media sources that he had been preparing a new online show in which he was planning to discuss the growing Iranian role in Syria.

Awwad who is an open critic of the Assad regime in Syria had left his country along with his family in the wake of the Syrian war. They resided in Turkey until 2015 when they relocated to Jordan where they have obtained special residency granted to Syrians post the war.

According to Alqabda news website which has published photos of legal documents that prove Awwad's valid residency in Jordan has also quoted his family and friends saying that he had applied for asylum in France twice but was never granted it.

The investigation by Alqabda expressed fears that the arrest of Ibrahim Awwad is a result of warming ties between the government of Jordan and Syria in recent months, which could mean that the government of Jordan is responding to requests by the Syrian or the Russian governments to help them silence and persecute pro-revolution Syrian journalists and activists living in Jordan.

Besides demanding the immediate release of Ibrahim Awwad, many Jordanian and Syrian journalists expressed their fears that Ibrahim Awwad might be facing deportation to Syria, which will not be a safe place for him and other anti-Assad activists.

Reporters Without Borders organization has also called on Jordanian authorities to release Ibrahim Awwad and ensure the safety of Syrian journalists in Jordan.

