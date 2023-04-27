Syrian kills 2 daughters, raped 1 of them

ALBAWABA - A Syrian person assaulted his minor daughter, killed her, buried her in the yard of the house and then killed her other sister, and burned her body. Not only that, but he threw three bombs when the police arrived, which led to the explosion of one of them, injuring his two other daughters.

It was reported to Aleppo Governorate Police Command that a person named Hassan Jad'u killed his two daughters in his house located in Tal Shughib in Aleppo, some time ago, and buried them in the house, the Syrian Interior Ministry said.

After patrols from the Criminal Security Branch in Aleppo arrived at the crime scene, the father detained his two daughters, Heba and Hala, brandishing a hand grenade and threatening to detonate it against his daughters if the police approach him.

After that, he threw three bombs at the patrols, in an attempt to escape, which led to the explosion of one of them, injuring him along with his two daughters and two officers from the Criminal Security Branch.

The ministry said that the injured were taken to Aleppo University Hospital for treatment. A few hours later, the father's death was announced as a result of his injury.

After a search of the house, the body of his daughter Sidra, 14, was found buried in the yard of the house.

During the initial investigation, his daughter, Noura, 15, stated that her father had killed her sister, Sidra, after assaulting her and buried her in the yard of the house, in the presence of her stepmother, Hana.

According to the same source, the father killed his other daughter, Lamees, after a period of time, when she was about 13 years old, and burned her body, in the presence of her brother, Abdo, 16.

Later, Hana and Abdo were arrested, and they confirmed what was said by the girl (Noura).

Investigations are still ongoing to uncover all the circumstances of the crime.

According to the information received, the mother is divorced and does not live with her children at home.