Italians React to Syrian Refugees Featured in Award-Winning Photo

Published January 23rd, 2022 - 07:39 GMT
Munzir El Nezzel and Mustafa
Munzir El Nezzel lost his leg in a bomb blast during the war in Syria. (Twitter)

"Munzir and Mustafa" This has been the title of many Italian articles during the week, after an award-winning photo featured Munzir El Nezzel, a Syrian refugee in Italy, and his 6-years old son, Mustafa.

The Siena International Photo Awards 2021 has awarded Turkish photographer Mehmet Aslan with the “photo of the year” title for the photo named by Aslan “Hardship of Life," which he took of Munzir El Nezzel and Mustafa, while they were residing in Reyhanli, in the Turkish province of Hatay in January 2021, before they were able to successfully immigrate to Italy along with the rest of the family.

Munzir El Nezzel who lost his leg after a bombing in war-stricken Syria can be seen as he plays with his then 5-years old son, Mustafa, who was born without limbs.

Italian newspapers have widely shared photos of the new immigrants to the country, sparking extremely emotional responses across the country. 

Translation: "Mustafa's flight"

Moreover, several funding campaigns have been launched to support Munzir El Nezzel's family in their new life, in addition to communications with organizations that can help both Munzir and Mustafa receive proper medical treatment and needed prosthetics.

Tags:SyriaItalyrefugeesSyrian refugees

