Italians React to Syrian Refugees Featured in Award-Winning Photo

"Munzir and Mustafa" This has been the title of many Italian articles during the week, after an award-winning photo featured Munzir El Nezzel, a Syrian refugee in Italy, and his 6-years old son, Mustafa.

The Siena International Photo Awards 2021 has awarded Turkish photographer Mehmet Aslan with the “photo of the year” title for the photo named by Aslan “Hardship of Life," which he took of Munzir El Nezzel and Mustafa, while they were residing in Reyhanli, in the Turkish province of Hatay in January 2021, before they were able to successfully immigrate to Italy along with the rest of the family.

The father lost his leg in a bomb blast in a bazaar in Syria. His son was born without limbs due to a congenital disorder caused by the medications his mother had to take after being sickened by the nerve gas released during the war in Syria. — Lynzy Billing (@LynzyBilling) October 23, 2021

Munzir El Nezzel who lost his leg after a bombing in war-stricken Syria can be seen as he plays with his then 5-years old son, Mustafa, who was born without limbs.

Un nuovo inizio per #Mustafa e per la sua famiglia. Con i genitori e le due sorelline è a Siena in un appartamento messo a disposizione dalla Caritas. Con il padre, anch'egli mutilato, sarà curato a Budrio in un centro specializzato per le protesi. Donatella Gori #Gr1 pic.twitter.com/DxtmNBOBKv — Rai Radio1 (@Radio1Rai) January 22, 2022

This viral photo and story is a wake call for global leaders to see what the people of #Syria have endured last 12 years! https://t.co/djHlygTFOM — Dr. Debbie Almontaser (@DebbiAlmontaser) January 22, 2022

Italian newspapers have widely shared photos of the new immigrants to the country, sparking extremely emotional responses across the country.

Translation: "Mustafa's flight"

Moreover, several funding campaigns have been launched to support Munzir El Nezzel's family in their new life, in addition to communications with organizations that can help both Munzir and Mustafa receive proper medical treatment and needed prosthetics.