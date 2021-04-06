  1. Home
  'Tragic Situation': Syrian Refugees in Denmark Are Losing Their Residencies in Bulk

Riham Darwish

Published April 6th, 2021 - 06:28 GMT
Syrian refugees in Denmark
Online people have been sharing photos and stories of refugees who have already established their lives in Denmark over the past several years. (Twitter)

A new Danish policy has come into effect as the government of Denmark has declared its intent to deport at least 94 Syrian refugees back to their home country, saying that the decision stems from the government's belief that certain areas in Syria are no longer dangerous to live in.

Despite stirring strong criticism from human rights groups and organization, the Danish government has defended its decision to deport Syrian refugees who hail from the Syrian capital and its surrounding areas, saying that "an asylum seeker loses their legal status once it is no longer risky for them to be back."

The backlash against statements made by the Danish Minister for Integration, Mattias Tesfaye, attacked the policy saying that most refugees have already been starting to integrate into the Danish society for years, they have acquired education, learned the language, and took decent jobs, and that the decision to send them back to Syria to live under the same political regime that persecuted them during the first years of the civil war is only going to leave them in limbo.

Online people have also been posting photos of refugees who have received revocation letters along with personal stories, many of which show how successful they have been starting their lives in Denmark.

Additionally, social media users have widely shared the story of Akram Bathiesh, a refugee who has died of a heart attack shortly after receiving the notification of his residency being canceled. According to his family and friends, Bathiesh was terrified of going back to Syria where he had been in prison for his political stances.

Denmark is the first EU nation to decide to send Syrian refugees home alleging better circumstances for them in Syria. Previously, Germany had decided to send back Syrian refugees with criminal records in Germany.

According to official records released in 2017, more than 40k Syrians were living legally in Denmark, including ones with temporary residency permits.

