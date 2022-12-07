Taliban faces backlash after first public execution

  1. Home
Published December 7th, 2022 - 12:27 GMT
Graphic content / A dead body (top L) displayed in a public area is hanging on a crane in Herat on September 25, 2021, after Taliban killed four kidnappers during a shootout and hanged them, a senior official said. (Photo by AFP)

ALBAWABA - The Taliban carried out its first public execution in Afghanistan’s Farah province since taking over power in Afghanistan.

People were invited to a stadium to watch the Taliban hanging a man to death. According to sources, the man executed was identified as Tajmir, with the Taliban authorities saying he had been convicted of murder.

Afghan judges were asked by supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada to fully enforce aspects of the Islamic law that include public executions, stonings and floggings, and the amputation of limbs from thieves.

Activists have strongly slammed the Taliban following its public execution of three people worrying about more human rights violations in the country in the coming period. 'Afghanistan has returned to the dark ages,' a person commented.

Human Rights Watch asked International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend Taliban-run Afghanistan from participating in international sports until women and girls can once again play sports in the country.

