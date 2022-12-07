Taliban faces backlash after first public execution

ALBAWABA - The Taliban carried out its first public execution in Afghanistan’s Farah province since taking over power in Afghanistan.

People were invited to a stadium to watch the Taliban hanging a man to death. According to sources, the man executed was identified as Tajmir, with the Taliban authorities saying he had been convicted of murder.

The Taliban carried out their first public execution on Wednesday. The man was convicted of a “very cruel murder” who had killed a person with a knife & stolen his belongings. All 3 courts had confirmed his execution & the final order was given by the Taliban’s Supreme leader. — Ahmad Mukhtar (@AhMukhtar) December 7, 2022

Afghan judges were asked by supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada to fully enforce aspects of the Islamic law that include public executions, stonings and floggings, and the amputation of limbs from thieves.

Activists have strongly slammed the Taliban following its public execution of three people worrying about more human rights violations in the country in the coming period. 'Afghanistan has returned to the dark ages,' a person commented.

Human Rights Watch asked International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend Taliban-run Afghanistan from participating in international sports until women and girls can once again play sports in the country.