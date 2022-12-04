Taliban lashes woman for shopping without a male guardian

ALBAWABA - An unconfirmed video showing the Taliban members lashing a woman for allegedly heading to a shop without a male guardian triggered online anger about deteriorating women's rights in Afghanistan after the Taliban's power re-control.

Some people claimed that the video dates back to 2017 and the perpetrator is an ISIS commander. The video is still not confirmed. However, it went viral with more than 2.7 million views.

This is the Taliban brutally lashing a woman in Takhar province for going to the shop without a male guardian.



The women of Afghanistan are experiencing hell on earth under Taliban regime. We mustn’t turn a blind eye.

— Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) December 1, 2022

Despite the fact that the Taliban promised when it retook control of the power in Afghanistan that women's rights will stay the same. However, it soon broke all the vows and approved new rules restricting basic women's rights including education.

The Taliban regained control over Afghanistan in August 2021 following the announcement of US troops' withdrawal from the country and other foreign forces. Since then, women's rights organizations expressed fears about women's fate in the country.

UN Women reported that the Taliban is restricting the freedom of women, for example, the government banned girls from attending school past the sixth grade and barred women from working most jobs outside the home.

While stadiums in Qatar are hosting World Cup matches, stadiums in Afghanistan have once again become a place for public lashing and execution.



— Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) December 3, 2022

The Taliban government further imposed a full veil as women must cover their faces in public and instructed them to stay home except in cases of necessity.

Last week, the Taliban lashed at least 12 people in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium, USA Today reported.