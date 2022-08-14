  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Video: The Taliban Attacks Protesting Women With Gun Fire

Video: The Taliban Attacks Protesting Women With Gun Fire

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published August 14th, 2022 - 07:56 GMT
Video: The Taliban Attacks Protesting Women With Gun Fire
Afghan women hold placards as they march and shout slogans "Bread, work, freedom" during a womens' rights protest in Kabul on August 13, 2022. Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists' return to power. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)

As Afghans prepare to live under the Taliban rule for a second year this August, dozens of Afghan women took to Kabul streets on Saturday, calling on the new government to restore women's status prior to August 2021, by allowing them to receive education and resume their professional careers.

Also ReadOnline Campaign For Afghan Women After Activists Gone MissingOnline Campaign For Afghan Women After Activists Gone Missing

Holding banners that read "Bread, work, freedom", Afghan women defied many of the rules set earlier by the Taliban across Afghanistan, including being out on the street without male guardians and without face cover.

Taliban women

Afghan women hold placards as they march and shout slogans "Bread, work, freedom" during a womens' rights protest in Kabul on August 13, 2022. Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists' return to power. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)

Demanding the rights to education and work, Afghan women protested as fighters from the Taliban stood near for several minutes before they started shooting gunfire in the air to disperse the gathering.

Videos have gone viral online showing different moments of the women's protest, including the moments Taliban fire terrorized the protestors and ended their gathering in the capital city of Kabul.

Using the hashtag #StandWithAfghanWomen, many Afghan users shared photos and videos from the women's protest against the Taliban rules, highlighting previous promises by the group to "show a more modern style of government" in their second round of controlling Afghanistan.

Last August, as US troops were withdrawing from Afghanistan following a 20-year-old military presence, the Taliban recaptured all of Afghanistan and its leaders attempted to "reassure" the world of a more flexible form of governance. 

Also ReadOnline Campaign For Afghan Women After Activists Gone Missing#DoNotTouchMyClothes: True Colors of Afghan Women

However, the Taliban had forced thousands of Afghan working women to stay in their homes, hiring men to take their jobs in the public sector.

Millions of Afghan girls have also been banned from education as girls' schools remain closed a year after the Taliban made it power again.

Tags:AfghanistanTalibanAfghan women

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...