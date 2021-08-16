'8 years in Guantanamo: Who were the Taliban Leaders at the Presidential Palace Yesterday?

Hours after the Taliban announced reaching the outskirts of Kabul, the Taliban announced sending 15 militants to each government building to protect it amid the absence of security forces, including the presidential palace.

The 15 militants who entered the presidential palace on Sunday evening allowed only one media team to accompany them, that is of Aljazeera's.

The Taliban's TV appearance started with a recitation of the Quran before Aljazeera's Arabic correspondent was allowed to interview the leaders of the group.

During the minutes-long interview, Aljazeera's correspondent Hamidallah Mohammad Shah spoke to three leading members of the group, one of which was able to speak English and was identified as Gholam Rouhani, a Taliban commander, who told Mohammad Shah that he was amongst the first people who were arrested by US troops during the 2001 invasion and that he spent 8 years in the infamous Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp.