Taliban Top Official Who ‘Housed’ Ayman Al-Zawahiri Revealed

Riham Darwish

Published August 2nd, 2022 - 09:08 GMT
Taliban Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani speaks during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the Mujahideen, the 8th of Saur 1371 (28 April 1992) victory over the government of communist regime, in Kabul on April 28, 2022. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)

Hours after US President Joe Biden announced the death of Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahiri as a result of a US drone strike near Kabul last Saturday, questions over the latter's relationship with the current Afghan government emerged, especially after reports of him being a resident of a house owned by the Taliban interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.

Even though many Americans expressed relief over the news of Ayman al-Zawahiri's death, especially since he was among the USA's most wanted terrorists since the 9/11 attacks, others had questions over the reason Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in Afghanistan, despite the Doha agreement signed in February 2020 between the Taliban and the Trump administration, according to which the Taliban had pledged to stop anti-American terror activities in Afghanistan.

In this photograph taken on July 31, 2022, smoke rises from a house following a US drone strike in the Sherpur area of Kabul. US President Joe Biden announced on August 1 that Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri had been killed by a drone strike in the Afghan capital. (Photo by AFP)

Following the US President's announcement of killing Ayman al-Zawahiri, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused the Taliban of "breaching the Doha agreement" by providing a safe haven for Ayman al-Zawahiri.

On the other hand, the Afghan government had earlier complained about a US airstrike, perceiving it as a "violation of the Doha agreement". 

Despite the lack of official confirmation, many online people have shared photos of a building in the Afghan capital, Kabul, claiming it shows the house where Ayman al-Zawahiri spent his last few days before the US drone strike, saying it is owned by the current Afghan interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is one of the most prominent leaders of the Taliban.

Moreover, some social media users shared unverified news of the killing of Sirajuddin Haqqani's son and son-in-law during the US airstrike, suggesting the Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahiri had a strong relationship with Taliban's Sirajuddin Haqqani and the current government in Afghanistan.

US officials also stated that Ayman al-Zawahiri had moved to Kabul in 2022, months after the Taliban's rise to power last August. 

Meanwhile, many online people shared questions over the possible consequences of the US airstrike and whether or not it will be the beginning of a new confrontation between the US and the Taliban.

