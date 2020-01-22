  1. Home
There's a Wild Theory That Trump Asked MBS to Personally Hack Bezos' Phone. Could it Be True?

Riham Darwish

Published January 22nd, 2020 - 10:19 GMT
Social media users hinted that Trump could have asked the crown prince to obtain private information related to Jeff Bezos (ShutterStock: fatma wagdi)

A groundbreaking investigation by The Guardian revealed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman personally sent a video to phone of Washington Post and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos in May 2018 through Whatsapp and successfully infiltrated large amounts of data from it.

Soon after the investigation was made public, many speculations began circling the Internet regarding the Saudi prince's motives. Some wondered if he might have been doing a favor for US president Donald Trump, who had been facing continuous criticism by the Washington Post.

News of Saudi involvement in hacking Jeff Bezos' personal phone started coming out in February of 2019 when intimate photos showing him with another woman were leaked. At the time, the scandal was considered to be a Saudi revenge scheme against the owner of the Washington Post, a publication that led an international campaign to investigate the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by MBS aides in October 2018.

Yet the new revelations from The Guardian sent shock waves around the world as it suggested that the crown prince personally sent a malicious video to Bezos during a conversation between the two, which was the source of the data hack. 

According to The Guardian, Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked five months before top aides to the Saudi crown prince were involved in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. This raised questions about MBS' motives for wanting access to sensitive and private information that could be used to blackmail the American businessman.

In the wake of this recent revelation, people on social media shared their concerns about the implications this could have on officials in other parts of the world, wondering if they too could have been targeted by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, especially Jared Kushner who is considered a close friend of MBS.

People have also started speculating whether there was a deeper cooperation between Trump and MBS, offering a theory that the US president might have asked the crown prince to obtain private information related to Jeff Bezos.  

If the theory turns out to hold some truth, the consequences could be even more serious, especially that Bezos' Amazon is a US government contractor. 

From its side, Saudi has denied the hacking allegations and its embassy in the US publicly described them as "absurd."


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

