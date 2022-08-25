  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. 'They Took My Baby And Gave it to a Gay German Couple' Turkish Mom Cries Out

'They Took My Baby And Gave it to a Gay German Couple' Turkish Mom Cries Out

Published August 25th, 2022 - 10:51 GMT
Hands
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Its trending both in Arabic and English, in Turkey and across Germany, a case that is to say the least, maybe heartbreaking.

In Arabic and in the social media a Turkish mom living in Germany with her husband, says "they [welfare authorities] took my baby and give to same-sex couple for foster care." 

It is something that is creating much anger and concern among the Muslim community in Germany and beyond.

TRT World has the full story. It states a Turkish couple by the name of Mustafa Yolal and Aygul Kucukbiyik and residing in the German city of Duisburg, say their baby was taken from them on May 30 on the grounds that the 10-month-old had developmental disabilities and the mother had psychological illness.

The baby was given to a same-sex foster couple living near Cologne the Turkish website adds.

 

The story is trending on the social media with the mother pleading for her baby and arguing for it to be raised in a Muslim household where religion, culture and tradition is crucial. 

Appeals are being made to the German authorities to reverse the decision and its understood the Turkish government and its embassy in Berlin are trying to intervene by offering different solutions. 

The case is likely to continue trending on the media till it is solved. 

Tags:AnkaraGermanyCologneAygul KucukbiyikMustafa YolalBerlin

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...