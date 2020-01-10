TikTok Video of Niqabi Women “Dancing” and “Flirting” With Foreign Men Provokes Anger in Saudi Arabia

A TikTok video of Niqabi women “dancing” and “flirting" with foreign men went viral on Saudi social media.

The video received a massive backlash from Saudi Social media users, who condemned the woman's behavior, claiming that it "misrepresents" the conservative kingdom's customs and traditions.

Translation: “May Allah have mercy on us…”

المفروض هذه القطات المخجله ماتجد صدى لدى المواطنين. يجب وأدوها في مهدها هذا استهتار وقلة حياء هذا ما يجينا من الاختلاط قلة أدب وضياع بناتنا الواتي لا يقدرنا المسؤوليه. طائشات ولا يثمن للعواقب. هذه هي حرية المرأة يامن شجعتوها بناتكم. مع. الغرب دون حياء. نزع الحياء والدين !!!؟ — الخويطرية- (@NonYkhuwiter) January 10, 2020

Translation: “These indecent videos should not be circulated on the internet. By sharing this, you’re spreading immorality, sin and misbehavior among young people. This is a reckless woman who should be punished. This is what you get when you give women freedom. Women are immoral and have no shame or modesty.”

Translation: “Allah wants people to hide their sins, meanwhile we see people like this woman showing off her immoral behavior.. This is the result of allowing women and men to be around each other at the same place. We need to separate two genders or we will have inappropriate behaviors like this happen.”

Meanwhile others argued that the people have a problem with this video because the men are from different nationalities, and that if the men were Saudi, the video wouldn’t receive this much criticism.

وين المشكلة طيب عشانهم اجانب الي معاها ولا عشان انهم رجال ؟ — جازي فهد المدني (@4x4jazialmdni) January 10, 2020

Translation: “What’s the issue with this? Are you upset because these are men or because they’re just not Saudi?”

طيب و بعدين !!! — حسن خلوفة الأحمري (@hassanalahmary) January 10, 2020

Translation: “So what? I don’t think she did anything wrong.”