Top Most Shocking Videos From Kazakhstan

Sally Shakkour

Published January 6th, 2022 - 12:09 GMT
Fuel prices hike triggered nationwide protests in Kazakhstan.
Protesters storming in the city hall of Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty as unprecedented unrest in the Central Asian nation spins out of control due to a hike in fuel prices. AFP/File
Kazakhstan protests have been going on since the beginning of the year over increasing oil prices.

Kazakhstan's unrest that has been going on for around a week, was triggered by massive protests against oil price hikes which turned violent and deadly. More than 1000 people were injured and at least 30 protesters were killed in Almaty province, Kazakh authorities revealed to the media.

According to sources, the police in Kazakhstan have arrested over 3,000 demonstrators amid unrest and violent clashes. On Wednesday, authorities headed by president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced a state of emergency amid an out of control situation.

After Kazakhstan president’s plea, Russia-led alliance announced sending peacekeepers to Kazakhstan to reclaim peace and control in Almaty city. The country’s government submitted its resignation early Wednesday amid viral protests over fuel price hikes.

Viral videos have been emerging on social media since the start of the unrest in the country where protesters are seen vandalizing government buildings and clashing with the police, who in respond by shooting live bullets toward the protesters killing many.

Unverified video, which is believed to have been filmed in Kazakhstan and got over 300K views, shows an unmarked vehicle delivering weapons to rioters in the country.

Another video which also got massive engagement on Twitter shows a group of protesters attacking and detaining military personnel in one of the cities.

According to media sources, both in Aktobe, located west of the country, and Atyrau provinces; the police announced support to protesters and reportedly said that it would not be acting against them.

Meanwhile in Almaty city, a large number of security forces in armored vehicles, equipped with machine guns and bombs can be seen filling the streets to regain control after the mass destruction.

Another unverified video shows a group of protesters who have likely broken into the arsenal of the National Security Committee and acquired heavy weaponry such as mortars. 

Another heartbreaking footage that was virally shared on social media showcases a line of corpses of protesters who were killed today in Kazakhstan as forces slaughtered them amid the on-going riots.

In Taldykorgan, the statue of the former president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, was taken down by angry protestors amid a nationwide wave of violent unrest that erupted against increasing fuel prices.

On the other hand, Russia's local media channel RT shared a video of armored vehicles carrying peacekeepers and transporting them from Russia to Kazakhstan.

Several people were arrested by security forces in Russia's Moscow after rallying outside Kazakhstan’s embassy against the CSTO sending troops to Almaty.

Tens of policemen were also killed and injured in ongoing deadly protests in Kazakhstan as the country's fate is still unknown. Countries have warned their civilians who are living in Kazakhstan amid the deteriorating situation.

