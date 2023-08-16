Tourist jumps into Fontana De Trevi to fill water bottle

ALBAWABA - In a video that has gone viral on social media a tourist in Italy was seen jumping into the famous Fontana De Trevi Fountain in Rome as people were shockingly looking at her.

The woman, who was wearing white pants and a blue t-shirt, was seen climbing rocks inside the famous Fountain to fill up her empty water bottle.

Tourist walks across Rome's historical Trevi Fountain to fill up her water bottle. pic.twitter.com/Un4EdCCRa8 August 16, 2023

A whistling sound was heard in the place when a guard rushed to the woman who jumped into the Fontana De Trevi and dragged her away as other tourists near the place were surprisingly looking at what is going on.

Despite that water taps are spread all over the Italian capital of Rome, some people said that due to the heatwave, the woman couldn't resist the hot temperatures and went to fill up her water bottle.

Other social media users criticized the women's behavior calling it unnecessary and that she could have used one of Rome's water taps or that she should have bought a new water bottle instead of breaking into the famous Fountain.