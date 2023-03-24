Saudi Ramadan show mocks Biden, Ronaldo

ALBAWABA - The first episode of the Ramadan Saudi show Studio 23 has made wide echo on social media for mocking United States President Joe Biden and Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The comedy Ramadan show, which is aired by MBC group, mocked the U.S. president and his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

تقليد جو بايدن للمرة الثانية في برنامج ستوديو 23، على قناة MBC.

لقت المرة الأولى في العام الماضي، رواجاً واسعاً عبر الإعلام الامريكي.pic.twitter.com/g9pVsIdugn — Safaa Subhi صفاء صبحي (@SafaaAlNuaimi) March 23, 2023

In the Ramadan show, actor Khaled Farraj imitated Biden's moves when he was trapped several times on the plane's stairs and how he usually waves in the wrong direction.

In another clip, Farraj was seen with another actor who played the U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' role during their meeting with Macron which is played by a third person along with another who imitated the personality of a bodyguard.

The U.S. president shook hands with the bodyguard before Harris tried to tell him he was wrong and asks him to welcome Macron, but the actor repeat the same.

تقليد كرستيانو رونالدو اليوم

حلقه رائعة جدا ههههههههههه#النصر #ستوديو23 pic.twitter.com/sive3hSzs2 — ظافر بن شيبان (@Dh_shiban) March 23, 2023

In a different Studio 23 scene, another Saudi actor who was dressed in al-Nasser football club clothes imitated Cristiano Ronaldo and referee Faisal Balawi.

The actor in the Ramadan show presented how the footballer reacts when he achieves a goal and how he plays football.