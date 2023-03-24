  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Saudi Ramadan show mocks Biden, Ronaldo

Saudi Ramadan show mocks Biden, Ronaldo

Published March 24th, 2023 - 07:40 GMT
Ramadan show
Studio 23 actors mocking U.S. President Joe Biden and football star Cristiano Ronaldo. (Twitter/MBC/screenshots)

ALBAWABA - The first episode of the Ramadan Saudi show Studio 23 has made wide echo on social media for mocking United States President Joe Biden and Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Also ReadRamadan Kareem from Cristiano Ronaldo Ramadan Kareem from Cristiano Ronaldo

The comedy Ramadan show, which is aired by MBC group, mocked the U.S. president and his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In the Ramadan show, actor Khaled Farraj imitated Biden's moves when he was trapped several times on the plane's stairs and how he usually waves in the wrong direction. 

In another clip, Farraj was seen with another actor who played the U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' role during their meeting with Macron which is played by a third person along with another who imitated the personality of a bodyguard.

The U.S. president shook hands with the bodyguard before Harris tried to tell him he was wrong and asks him to welcome Macron, but the actor repeat the same.

Also ReadRamadan Kareem from Cristiano Ronaldo Albawaba picks 2023 Ramadan series to watch

In a different Studio 23 scene, another Saudi actor who was dressed in al-Nasser football club clothes imitated Cristiano Ronaldo and referee Faisal Balawi.

The actor in the Ramadan show presented how the footballer reacts when he achieves a goal and how he plays football.

Tags:RamadanRamadan showstudioStudio 23BidenMacronCristiano Ronaldo

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...