Trump: 'Not Interested' in Returning to Musk's Twitter

Hours after Twitter announced agreeing to the offer made previously by the world's richest man Elon Musk, selling the whole platform for $44 billion, questions over the potential return of former US President Donald Trump to the platform were among the most discussed by online users.

Since Elon Musk's main motive to buy Twitter is related to the platform's guidelines that resulted in a permanent ban of Donald Trump and other political voices, online people wondered whether or not the Twitter purchase meant an end to the band on certain political views and potentially a return of Donald Trump.

NEW: Trump just told Fox that he would not re-join Twitter even if Elon Musk unbanned him and he would stay on his Truth Social platform. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 25, 2022

One of Elon Musk's first tweets following the deal announcement promised to keep "even his worst critics" on the platform, stressing free speech.

However, Donald Trump told Fox News that he has no interest in rejoining Twitter even after the changes anticipated to the platform, saying that he is more focused on building up his own platform "Truth Social," an endeavor he pursued after his Twitter ban and the end of his term in the White House.

Breaking photo of Elon Musk releasing Trump from twitter prison pic.twitter.com/86bYFXZ4RC — MicAllElle (@MicAllElle1) April 25, 2022

Trump's decision seemed to disappoint many of his fans who were waiting for his return to Twitter, the platform widely regarded as the internet's public square with heavy political content.

I will bet you if Musk allows him on Twitter he will. This is just another lie from Trump. Mark my words. He will go on Twitter. https://t.co/vMggEaLC4q — William (@William18924808) April 26, 2022

Yet, many commentators predicted that Trump "will change his mind in a few months," especially if he decides to run for presidential elections in 2024.