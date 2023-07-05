Trump predicts civil war in US on Fourth of July

ALBAWABA - Former President of the United States Donald Trump released a post on Instagram that triggered comprehensive reactions about the possible meanings it has.

Trump shared an Artificial Intelligence (AI) photo showing the ex-president surrounded by soldiers holding rifles with the American flag behind them which hints possible that they are going through a kind of war.

What also triggered more discussions on Instagram is that the ground, under Trump and the soldiers next to him, was seen on fire.

On the other hand, some social media users allegedly claimed that Trump might be predicting or hinting at an upcoming civil war in the United States, meanwhile, others said that it could mean a new world war.

(Instagram/ Donald Trump)

Massive interaction emerged online after the former president posted the controversial photo which allegedly has many possible meanings according to some Instagram users.

A person commented: "Trump really trying to look like a war hero despite being a draft dodger."

Another added: "Trumpoleon not Napoleon."

What made people more curious to know what's the secret behind the photo shared by Trump is that it was released on the fourth of July, Independence Day, which is a federal holiday in the country commemorating the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, establishing the United States of America.