Trump Wanted to Mention the FDA in a Tweet, Sparked Memes in the Middle East Instead

Retweeting news of a research institute, that has started developing reusable personal protective equipment to help medical staffs' efforts to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus, US President Donald Trump tried to mention the Food and Drug Administration FDA to join efforts but mentioned a Saudi Snapchat star instead.

Saudi social media users celebrated the wrong mention as soon as they saw it by creating an endless number of memes showing FDA or "Abu Al-Fida" rushing to rescue the US amid the COVID-19 emergency.

You guys trump just mentioned ابو الفدا by mistake. If this is not the joke of the year I don’t know what is😭 https://t.co/9NN1ZvFdPo — Lama (@LamaAbumansour) March 29, 2020

Don't worry we will finish it ASAP, stay home 😎#ابو_الفدا pic.twitter.com/EjGHgkMh1A — Dhaif Bueid (@Dhaif88) March 29, 2020

#ابو_الفدا

NEWS: Trump appoints random guy from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in charge of helping Ohio Governor @FDA 😂🤣😂!!! https://t.co/8xp6UmtYMW pic.twitter.com/FbzPSrYCA0 — Dr Jana Psychiatrist 💉 (@Jana6love) March 30, 2020

The Saudi FDA soon became one of the top trending hashtags with more people creating funny memes showing the "friendship" between Abu Al-Fida and the US President, while others photoshopped the Saudi guy into photos of White House briefings standing right next to Trump.

Translation: "Abu Al-Fida now"

Abu Al-Fida, who was more popular on Snapchat than on Twitter, had only a few followers before gaining about 15k new Twitter followers overnight. FDA still hasn't posted anything on Twitter so far.

Here is our @FDA coming to rescue Ohio state to answer the call of duty ASAP ! 🇸🇦🇺🇸#ابو_الفدا pic.twitter.com/h5lTTGZ8GE — MohdAb 🇸🇦 (@MohdAb15) March 29, 2020

#ابو_الفدا يقوم بصناعة جهاز يكشف حاملين المرض في خمس دقائق وقام دونالد ترامب في عقد صفقة معه . pic.twitter.com/78yr820ABT — シャハド👩🏼‍⚕️ (@sha3nzi) March 30, 2020

Translation: "Abu Al-Fida has successfully invented a 5-minute coronavirus test and Donald Trump has sealed a deal with him."