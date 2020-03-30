  1. Home
Riham Darwish

Published March 30th, 2020 - 06:26 GMT
Trump Wanted to Mention the FDA in a Tweet, Sparked Memes in the Middle East Instead
Abu Al-Fida who was more popular on Snapchat than Twitter had only a few followers before gaining about 15k new followers overnight. (Twitter)

Retweeting news of a research institute, that has started developing reusable personal protective equipment to help medical staffs' efforts to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus, US President Donald Trump tried to mention the Food and Drug Administration FDA to join efforts but mentioned a Saudi Snapchat star instead.

Saudi social media users celebrated the wrong mention as soon as they saw it by creating an endless number of memes showing FDA or "Abu Al-Fida" rushing to rescue the US amid the COVID-19 emergency.

The Saudi FDA soon became one of the top trending hashtags with more people creating funny memes showing the "friendship" between Abu Al-Fida and the US President, while others photoshopped the Saudi guy into photos of White House briefings standing right next to Trump.

Translation: "Abu Al-Fida now"

Abu Al-Fida, who was more popular on Snapchat than on Twitter, had only a few followers before gaining about 15k new Twitter followers overnight. FDA still hasn't posted anything on Twitter so far.

Translation: "Abu Al-Fida has successfully invented a 5-minute coronavirus test and Donald Trump has sealed a deal with him."


