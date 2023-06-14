On Trump's birthday: here are 7 controversial tweets by Donald

ALBAWABA - Former United States President Donald Trump is celebrating his birthday today, one day after pleading not guilty to 37 charges in the controversial classified documents case.

Trump celebrated his 77th birthday yesterday right after leaving Florida court as he addressed his supporters in Bedminster, New Jersey. Fans sang happy birthday to the 45th U.S. President.

Trump has been making a massive buzz on social media platforms "mainly Twitter" for his controversial tweets before he was banned over a tweet on Capitol riots. On Jan. 9, 2021, Twitter permanently banned the former president due to his controversial tweet on the Capitol riots.

However, when Billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter in a $44 million deal he later on announced returning many banned accounts including ex-president Trump's one.

On his 77th birthday, Albawaba highlights the most 10 controversial tweets by Trump:

1. When Trump called COVID-19, the China virus as it was first emerged in Wuhan city in China.

Starting to get VERY high marks in our handling of the Coronavirus (China Virus), especially when compared to other countries and areas of the world. Now the Vaccines (Plus) are coming, and fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2020

2. In 2016, Trump announced his plans to build a wall on the southern border and make Mexico, a much poorer country, pay for it. The wall is to curb migrants.

Mexico will pay for the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2016

3. Trump's tweet triggered fear in many people not only in the U.S. but also worldwide when he threatened the then-Iranian president Hassan Rouhani in 2018.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

4. Another weird tweet by the former president where he asked his 86.8 million followers about the meaning of "covfefe" which according to some is still a mystery.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

5. Trump's tweet about the Twilight movie cast has also made headlines after his suggestion that actor "Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart" after she cheated on him.

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

6. Trump was further widely slammed and described as "sexist" by many people online after he said that men and women shouldn't be serving in the army together as he shared information about sexual abuse and rape cases in the military.

26,000 unreported sexual assults in the military-only 238 convictions. What did these geniuses expect when they put men & women together? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2013

7. A tweet was also a hit on social media and gained massive engagement on Twitter after Trump called the media the "lamestream media" full of fake news.