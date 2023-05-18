Tunisia arrests 2 rappers over anti-government song

  1. Home
Published May 18th, 2023 - 09:40 GMT
Tunisian rappers
Tunisian rappers were arrested for criticizing Tunisia drug law and police violence. (Twitter)

ALBAWABA - Tunisian authorities announced arresting two rappers Diaa Naseer and Yousef Shalaby after releasing a song which was deemed an-anti-government.

The song was newly released by the two rappers and mainly criticizes drug law and police violence and mistreatment of people, according to Daraj Media.

The rappers' lawyer Eman Al-Suwaisi stated that a request to release the two students Naseer and Shalaby was rejected as well as an appeal to allow them to take part in their university test.

The Tunisian rappers were arrested on May 16 shortly after releasing their controversial song, which was inspired by an old cartoon song.

A social media campaign, along with the hashtag "#سيب_الطلاب which means leave the students alone," was released calling for the freedom of the two rappers and denouncing their injustice detention accusing the Tunisian government of targeting the opposition.

A person wrote: "Tunisia is limiting freedom of speech." Another commented: "Please tell me why you arrested the two students. it's just a song."

