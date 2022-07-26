Tunisian Bride Jilted on Her Wedding Day as 'She Wasn't Pretty'!

ALBAWABA - Stranger than fiction as they say. The story of the bride who was literally jilted at the wedding party is making netizens' headlines. The story is trending and its from Tunisia.

لمياء فتاة تونسية يتيمة🇹🇳 تقدم لخطبتها شاب وقبلت ..و في يوم العرس تكتشف أم الزوج أن العروس قصيرة مقارنة بابنها و انها قبيحة فتطلب منه الرحيل و يفعل .. وسط دهشة المعازيم..!



دموع تلك اليتيمة ستدفعها يوما ما



رسالتي للأمهات ...اصنعوا رجالًا حقيقين أو توقفوا عن الإنجاب ..! pic.twitter.com/Y7a7934Fd4 — Ania El Afandi آنيا (@Ania27El) July 25, 2022

Lamia is an orphan. A prospective groom came to see her and asked for her hand in marriage. She was over the moon. This is what she always wanted a house of her own and a husband she says.

لا أجد تعليقًا مناسبًا لما أشعر به من أسى من أجلها، لكنني على يقين كبير أنكِ قد نجوتِ من جحيمٍ أكبر ..

أما ذلك الذي يُحسب سهوًا على الرجال، فثمن دموع تلك اليتيمة ستدفعه غاليًا..

و كلامي الأهم هو للأمهات، اصنعوا رجالًا حقيقين أو توقفوا عن الإنجاب ..💔 — 𝒊𝒍𝒉𝒆𝒎 (@ilhemred) July 25, 2022

Everything was fixed and things seemed to be in order. On the day of the wedding catastrophe fell despite the wedding dress, the bride and groom in a room full of joy. In comes the groom's mother.

She looks at the bride and criticism began. She tells her son the bride is too short for him, she is "ugly", a word which some netizens sought to tone down. She told him he must leave Lamia on the spot.

What shocked social media bloggers is he did that, just walked away in front of all the guests. Is being an orphan a crime many asked. So what if the groom is plain looking. Some tried to console the bride despite the tears that welled in her eyes.

Netizens had this to say to mothers...Make real men or stop having children..!