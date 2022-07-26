  1. Home
Tunisian Bride Jilted on Her Wedding Day as 'She Wasn't Pretty'!

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published July 26th, 2022 - 08:14 GMT
The wedding party
The bride and groom (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Stranger than fiction as they say. The story of the bride who was literally jilted at the wedding party is making netizens' headlines. The story is trending and its from Tunisia. 

Lamia is an orphan. A prospective groom came to see her and asked for her hand in marriage. She was over the moon. This is what she always wanted a house of her own and a husband she says. 

Everything was fixed and things seemed to be in order. On the day of the wedding catastrophe fell despite the wedding dress, the bride and groom in a room full of joy. In comes the groom's mother.

She looks at the bride and criticism began. She tells her son the bride is too short for him, she is "ugly", a word which some netizens sought to tone down. She told him he must leave Lamia on the spot. 

What shocked social media bloggers is he did that, just walked away in front of all the guests. Is being an orphan a crime many asked. So what if the groom is plain looking. Some tried to console the bride despite the tears that welled in her eyes. 

Netizens had this to say to mothers...Make real men or stop having children..!

 


