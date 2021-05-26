  1. Home
Turkish Interior Minister Faces Allegations of Colluding With the Mafia

Published May 26th, 2021 - 07:26 GMT
Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu
Suleyman Soylu has been mentioned in videos published by Sedat Peker. (Shutterstock: adlaphotography)

For weeks now, Turkish politics have been toppled by a series of YouTube videos made by a convicted Mafia leader who lives in exile, in which he has mentioned a number of Turkish statemen, alleging close cooperation with them.

Amongst the names mentioned in Sedat Peker's videos is the Turkish Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu, who used to collude with the Mafia leader before he was convicted with charges linked to organized crime and left Turkey for exile.

According to A-Monitor, Peker's crimes include drug trafficking, racketeering, rape, and murder.

Peker's current location of residence is still unknown but many Turkish analysts believe he might be in Dubai.

In response to these accusations, Soylu said the attacks do not target him personally and that they are rather meant to "destroy the Turkish economy," suggesting that the "videos are part of a larger more international scheme."

As soon as the news became public, online people have heavily weighed on the matter, with many questioning the country's politicians and calling for thorough investigations to determine if Soylu and other politicians are indeed involved in criminal activity or not.

Moreover, news outlets have reported that a journalist identified as Musab Turan has been fired by the state-owned Anadolu Agency, following questions he asked the interior minister, challenging his response to Peker's allegations.

