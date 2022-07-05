  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Turkish Singer Mabel Matiz Attacked for Song Featuring Gay Couple

Turkish Singer Mabel Matiz Attacked for Song Featuring Gay Couple

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published July 5th, 2022 - 09:13 GMT
Turkish Singer Attacked for Song Featuring Gay Couple
Latest music clip released by Mabel Matiz stirred major debates. (Twitter: @artigercek)
Highlights
Mabel Matiz's song "Karakol" was released hours after the end of June 2022, Pride month.

Turkish singer Mabel Matiz has sparked strong internet reactions after releasing a new music clip, in which a love story between two men is featured.

Also ReadYemeni and Yemeni-American Artists Celebrate Pride MonthYemeni and Yemeni-American Artists Celebrate Pride Month

The song, Karakol (Turkish for Police Station) was released hours after the end of June 2022, which was celebrated as Pride month by LGBTQ+ people and allies. 

The well-known Turkish Pop singer Mabel Matiz starred in the music clip accompanied by model Serdar Bileke, which caused major backlash from conservative Turkish voices, who considered the song a celebration of gay relationships.

While the love song quickly drew the attention of more than 4 million viewers on YouTube in the span of a few days, many Turkish internet users engaged in long discussions over LGBTQ+ rights, particularly as Turkish authorities had led a crackdown on activists who took part in the 2022 Pride parade in Istanbul, which ended in more than 350 arrests. 

Mabel Matiz gay song

Shortly after the song's release, the Turkish Radio and Television Supreme Council known as RTÜK announced banning Mabel Matiz's "Karakol" from being broadcasted on TV channels in the country.

Translation: "The cornerstone of this society is family. This is why I condemn this so-called art that ignores the concept of family. There are two genders; woman and man." 

Meanwhile, the video clip posted by Mabel Matiz on his Twitter account generated more than 3.2 million views, despite many negative comments. 

The 36-years old singer is known for his activism in favor of the country's LGBTQ+ community.

Tags:Mabel MatizTurkeyLGBTQ

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...